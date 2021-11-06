An oil tanker explosion in Sierra Leone has killed at least 91 people

A bomb blast near the Sierra Leone capital, Freetown, has killed at least 91 people. Dozens more were injured. The condition of most of the injured is critical.The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a busy Choithram supermarket in Wellington, near Freetown, Reuters reported.A 40-foot-long oil tanker collided with another vehicle at a busy junction in Freetown on Friday, setting it on fire after a huge explosion within moments.Freetown Mayor Evan Aki-Sayer called the incident "tragic," but said the extent of the damage or damage from the blast was not yet clear.The manager of the country's state-run morgue told Reuters they had found 91 bodies so far.Sierra Leone President Julius Mada Bio said in a tweet, “Those who have lost loved ones and those who have been crippled; My deepest sympathies to them. My government will do everything to help the affected families. ”The city of just over one million people has suffered a number of catastrophic catastrophes in recent years. A massive fire in a Freetown slum last March killed at least 60 people and left more than 5,000 homeless.More than a thousand people were killed in landslides after heavy rains in Freetown in 2016.Copied from The Dhaka Tribune