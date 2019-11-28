An Ode To TATA Safari

Production of the Safari has stopped as it won't be made BS6. Hexa will likely continue as BS6.I'm so glad that the H7X (now called GRAVITAS) wasn't given the Safari name. Only a true SUV deserves it and I hope that the name will return on a big bulky future SUV.Until then, here are some ads for the symbol of India's 21st century aspirations:Safari & Safari Dicor:Safari Storme:And the Army's Storme: