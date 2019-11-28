What's new

An Ode To TATA Safari

KapitaanAli

KapitaanAli

Production of the Safari has stopped as it won't be made BS6. Hexa will likely continue as BS6.

I'm so glad that the H7X (now called GRAVITAS) wasn't given the Safari name. Only a true SUV deserves it and I hope that the name will return on a big bulky future SUV.

Until then, here are some ads for the symbol of India's 21st century aspirations:

Safari & Safari Dicor:



Safari Storme:



And the Army's Storme:

46616791_278955809359348_8823125057065861627_n.jpg
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

You have to give Kudos to Tata. The cars might be terrible by western standards, but they've improved over time and have a solid foothold in India, providing affordable cars.
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

Made by Indians=Maintained by indians = Safety standard of indians = dead in India
 
Goku

Goku

They have hugely benefited from Jagura LR takeover. Their new car Harrier is based on LR Evoque.
Tata's Nexon became first Made in India Car to achieve global nCap 5 star rating.
 
KapitaanAli

KapitaanAli

Quoting myself as I'm proven wrong now and also because I made this doomy hypothesis before anyone else. H7X is now the Safari. I will never believe TATA that it was always the plan, but great ad for the Adventure paint job, with the old music:



Regular Safari:



 
