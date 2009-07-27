What's new

An Israeli helicopter crashes off the shores of Haifa

The details of the helicopter crash off the coast of Haifa are not yet clear because the military oversight imposes a blackout on the information. The media is with the event. The matter seems important, especially since the senior staff in the government is closely following the matter.

Only one was rescued in the helicopter accident and a search is underway for 2 more..

IDF Spokesperson:
It was allowed to release the names of the two officers killed in the helicopter crash off the coast of Haifa last night: Lt. Col. Erez Shekhini, Deputy Commander of the Ezer Weizmann Air Force Base in Ramat David, and Major Khen Fogel, a helicopter pilot in the 93rd Squadron.
 
