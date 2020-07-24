An interesting location in Indian Punjab, a huge walled compound with no building. What place is it?

Google Maps Find local businesses, view maps and get driving directions in Google Maps.

I was randomly browsing over Indian territory and found this interesting area in Indian Punjab. Its some 70KM from the border and is directing towards Pakistan. It's a huge walled compound, with each side measuring 6 Kilometers in length. It's not a runway but has a few helipads along the edges and in the middle.It may be a storage facility but it is too close to the border (70KM) and it is stupidly obvious. It also has an interesting arrow on one side and then a couple of white walls in the middle. Any ideas what it might be?