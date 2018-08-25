An interesting change at the foreign office

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Zibago, Aug 25, 2018 at 12:50 AM.
Yep change and tree plantation both are happening.
Bravo to SMQ, I have always admired his patriotism and the way he has carried his self.Kudos Zibago
The way he reacted and behaved, that actually shows that hes proud of his mother tongue
or maybe it was just me
No it wan't just you, he expressed his desire for the Pakistani FO to enforce Urdu as an official channel of communication with the world. He's enthralled by the Chinese approach, despite them being fluent in English, their officials prefer to speak in Mandarin.
very well said mr foreign minister....this is what i call self respect!!!
Lead by example show the world that we are no push overs as the previous governments have made us out to be
Seems like we have a nationalist gov in Pakistan. But then again they are politicians. These frivolous talks have little value what are important are the substantial and significant policy actions which will determine economic strategic direction for Pakistan.
Blue tick fake mausami liberals are in pain its fun to watch them squirm every second
Good move
Wow!!! Ikbal, Jinnah etc. are coming back to the mindsets of the Pak folks....
As for the Turkish folks, it's like Alparslan, Abdul Hamid etc....
bhuut khooob!!
First few day of this government and i am proud to be pakistani....thank Allah the thieves are behind bars soon to be joined by zardari
But we need to tread carefully, as it could be the difference between peace and prosperity and long term war.