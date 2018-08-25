/ Register

  Saturday, August 25, 2018

An interesting change at the foreign office

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Zibago, Aug 25, 2018 at 12:50 AM.

  Aug 25, 2018 at 12:50 AM
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    29,763
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 45,903 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
  Aug 25, 2018 at 12:54 AM
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    15,997
    Joined:
    Sep 24, 2016
    Ratings:
    +6 / 19,685 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Yep change and tree plantation both are happening. :)

     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 12:58 AM
    django

    django ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,168
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2007
    Ratings:
    +7 / 15,421 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
  Aug 25, 2018 at 1:19 AM
    Darth Vader

    Darth Vader SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,979
    Joined:
    Jun 19, 2011
    Ratings:
    +3 / 3,162 / -2
    Country:
    Norway
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    The way he reacted and behaved, that actually shows that hes proud of his mother tongue
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 1:19 AM
    Darth Vader

    Darth Vader SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,979
    Joined:
    Jun 19, 2011
    Ratings:
    +3 / 3,162 / -2
    Country:
    Norway
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    or maybe it was just me
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 1:30 AM
    Sheepistanis

    Sheepistanis FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    276
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 446 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    No it wan't just you, he expressed his desire for the Pakistani FO to enforce Urdu as an official channel of communication with the world. He's enthralled by the Chinese approach, despite them being fluent in English, their officials prefer to speak in Mandarin.
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 1:34 AM
    Beethoven

    Beethoven FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    396
    Joined:
    Aug 25, 2015
    Ratings:
    +0 / 398 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    very well said mr foreign minister....this is what i call self respect!!!
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 1:37 AM
    Dark-Destroyer

    Dark-Destroyer FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,223
    Joined:
    Dec 18, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,249 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Lead by example show the world that we are no push overs as the previous governments have made us out to be
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 1:41 AM
    khansaheeb

    khansaheeb SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,259
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2008
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,943 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Seems like we have a nationalist gov in Pakistan. But then again they are politicians. These frivolous talks have little value what are important are the substantial and significant policy actions which will determine economic strategic direction for Pakistan.
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 1:42 AM
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    29,763
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 45,903 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Blue tick fake mausami liberals are in pain its fun to watch them squirm every second
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 1:47 AM
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,562
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 11,025 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Good move
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 1:50 AM
    Hakikat ve Hikmet

    Hakikat ve Hikmet SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,066
    Joined:
    Nov 14, 2015
    Ratings:
    +0 / 563 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    United States
    Wow!!! Ikbal, Jinnah etc. are coming back to the mindsets of the Pak folks....

    As for the Turkish folks, it's like Alparslan, Abdul Hamid etc....
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 1:52 AM
    newb3e

    newb3e SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,332
    Joined:
    Jun 25, 2007
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,432 / -18
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    bhuut khooob!!
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 1:56 AM
    snow lake

    snow lake SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,496
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2016
    Ratings:
    +1 / 5,811 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    First few day of this government and i am proud to be pakistani....thank Allah the thieves are behind bars soon to be joined by zardari
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 1:58 AM
    khansaheeb

    khansaheeb SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,259
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2008
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,943 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    8-) But we need to tread carefully, as it could be the difference between peace and prosperity and long term war.
     
  1. GIANTsasquatch