An interesting analysis of Pakistan's current affairs

Although I agree with a lot Ali says purely on Islamic aqeedah and other religious topics, but his grasp of politics is seriously flawed.

He has previously praised that evil wench Asma Jehangir...
 
This mullah is full of himself.... Apparently everyone comes to confess everything to him and only him... Why?... Because he is awesome?... I highly doubt it

He isn't in the know. He doesn't know anything. He is just a typical desi... Full of hot air.


The current inflation isn't due to government policy. It's due to the current global supply chain issues due Covid. If he doesn't know this basic fact, he is just a Urdu medium fail....

What he fails to understand that there is a covert effort to cause regime change in Pakistan in favor of the American policy. That in itself should be the redline for any sane person.

No wonder the Muslims are in the gutter with all the worst destruction corruption evils in the world reside in failed Muslim countries.... Because they are intellectually bankrupt and led by a blind Mullah class leading everyone to hell both in this world and the next.

Just do the opposite of what a Mullah tells you and you will succeed. These people have no understanding or grasp of today's complex world. .
.
How many Mullahs have explained the design and trappings of the Global Monetary System and global banking system? How many Mullahs have explained the current war for your mind through 5th generation warfare and Western Corporate imperialism? How many Mullahs understand the link between global NGOs, Democracy, and Human Rights to subvert and engineer control over nations? How Mullahs understand the issues and challenges of the world today that the Youth face with the onslaught of neoliberal social engineering?...... Other than Haram, Haram, Haram... They have nothing to offer. Because they themselves are ignorant and were brought up in the failed madrassa system.
 
Why you think Asma was an evil lady.She was human rights activist and was nominated for Noble prize al

Bring some evidence to deny what he said in this video.
No emotional attack plz

Watch video
Pick up points he raised against Establishment and political leaders
And then counter them with facts and evidences.
 
He like Ghamdi is a sucker for constitutional democracy. If constitution is enabling break up of Pakisitan he will stand by constitution not the state.
And he is wrong about Army act.. which asks soldiers not just to stay away from politics but also that they will show allegiance to Pakistan and uphold constitution that embodies will of the people. Which means if the pm or president starts towing Interest of enemy or an outsider and not that of the people then the constitution defacto stands compromised and the military can suspend it till its fixed.
He had a long list of complains from Imran but nothing to good to say..Implies he has serious grudges with him.
 
aman ki aasha was hijacked by Indian intel agency.. It was a failed psych ops that got turned against us...
He knows nothing.
She was the rep of George Soros in Pakistan.These days its her sister.

Learn who he George Soros is.
 
"Soros is a supporter of progressive and liberal political causes" this is what i read about him.

Just because she was his follower should not downsize her attempts against religious extremists and what she did for human rights.

And where is the proof that she was an indian agent.Man you are just blaming her without proof.

Man give democracy some time to flourish and you will see stability.
But establishment has not allowed it to flourish.

Imran is a man that can cut the roots of army's influence from politics but if he survived.He never accepts defeat till the last ball and that is the thing which is needed against Establishment Mafia.
It's time to limit army's influence in politics and business also.
 
She was not just his follower..
she was his appointee in Pakistan..
He has a bigger and deeper agenda than surface liberaslism.

Noo..its the bureaucracy and weak legal system that didnt let it flourish.. that couldnt hold the elected ones acountable.
 

