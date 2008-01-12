What's new

An Insight into Al-Khalid II MBT.

May 3, 2009
Al Khalid MBT-II



KARACHI - Pakistan's Al Khalid Tank is widely being considered one of the most competent Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) in the global arms market. The Al Khalid II is said to have a new armor that has been tested to defeat all known 120mm and 125mm rounds.

This special armour is a major technological breakthrough for Pakistan. The tank has received a new transmission and revised electronic turret control.This was stated by Syed Muhammad Ali, the first certified military concept tank designer of Pakistan, while talking to The Nation. He said that the Al Khalid II has a new Integrated Battle Management System (IBMS) and active threat-protection system, the latter being an upgrade from the passive system in the earlier model. The tank is now perhaps one of the most heavily weaponized per tonnage of any tank, being able to carry 49 125mm rounds, 1,500 12.7mm and 7,100 7.62mm rounds.

He said that Al-Khalid is modern battle tank developed by Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT).Al Khalid consists of all the modern technologies required by latest generation tanks. Alkhalid is fitted with Ukranian engine that generated 1200 horse power. It has six forward automatic transmission. Its top speed is 72km/h. It weighs 47 tonnes.Al-Khalid is operated by a three man crew; a driver, a gunner, and a commander.Al-khalid consist of a self loading 125m smooth bore gun. It can also fire HEAT and APFSDS (Armor Piercing Fin Stabilized Discarding Sabot) rounds. It automatically load, fire and eject the empty case.

Because of self loading gun, the crew number is reduced. The gun is equipped with a stabilizing system which provides accurate shot of the target even if the tank is moving. It also comes with an imaging system which enables the crew members to track down various targets and engage them. It is also equipped with a 7.62mm co-axial machine gun and a 12.5mm anti-aircraft gun mounted above it.In terms of sheer numbers, Forecast International expects Pakistan&#8217;s Al Khalid, the Type 98 of the People&#8217;s Republic of China, and the Russian Federation&#8217;s T-90 (including India&#8217;s licensed T-90S production program) to continue to dominate the market.

In the international market for main battle tanks, the days of U.S. and European domination over new production are long gone. Al Khalid is also equipped with night vision devices that enables it for combat at night time. It also has protection for NBC (Nuclear, Biological & chemical) warfare and thus the crew member would be safe incase of NBC fallout.Al-Khalid can also be fitted with Explosives Reactive Armor (ERA). Al-Khalid is currently in service with the Pakistan Army.

Its a Well built MBT, But My personal View , I might be wrong, A tank of such Caliber must have a 1400 Hp engine To make the most Out of It... A joint venture with China??
 
Current version has 1200hp engine, but may be the future variant will get a more powerful 1500hp or so engine, but that version is years away for now.

And yeah its a joint venture with China, with many modifications and changes as per Pakistan's requirements done by Pakistan itself.
 
I see, Why I told that because, In desert warfare, You never Know the terrain, It keeps changing according the sand dunes there, So when You have a very powerful Engine, Your MBT moves Smoothly without any Problem, Well It depends on the engine basically, Its not needed that a 1400 Hp engine to work better than a 1200 Hp engine, it all depends how good the engine is..... But You guys de promoted me from major to 2nd Lieutenant
 
Yeah, engine does plays an important role in mobility of a tank especially in desert.

But AK is not a heavy tank and at 47-48 tonnes, this engine is good enough, but if it goes above 50 tonnes in future, then it would be needing a more powerful engine.

No one demoted you Sir, a Major rank is at 300 posts, and at 25 posts you will become Lt and Captain at 100 posts.

Lol i am still a Captain how were you promoted to Major in the first place :smokin:

Nice tank and it meets the requirement of Pakistan army :pakistan:
is it our front line tank?
 
I see, yes its an under 50 ton tank and thats good, because Army wants light tanks for greater accessibility ... And I was just kidding, I retired from the Army as a Major, so was Just Joking , as My rank here is 2nd Lieutenant .
 
Don't worry, very soon you would be above Major rank if you continued with the same pace of posts.

On this forum, time passes very quickly.
 
The Innitial model was MBT-2000 , it was upgraded to Al-Khalid Configureation , The most recent Variant is Al Khalid-I which was revealed few months ago.

The upcoming variant is AK-II MBT which would be a whole new tank with much more powerfull Engine maybe 1500HP and will incorporate a western Design , it would have more speed , Jammers , and a reactive armour etc

Turkey is involved in AK-II program so maybe we will be getting some features from Altay MBT and Leopard.

AK-II would be revealed in 2012 and from then it would become the backbone of Pakistan Army's Armoured branch.

Regards:
 
