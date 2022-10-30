https://****/thearcangel/12379
An inside "source" "allegedly" told CNN and Inside Edition that Kanye West was obsessed with Hitler.
But there is no footage of this.
You see what the "news" is doing right?
They are clearly trying to ruin his life because he isn't beholden to the establishment.
Kanye needs to start sueing for defamation immediately.
