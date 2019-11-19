What's new

An Indian's love for Lahore

An Indian’s love for Lahore city

By Tanuj Garg
Published: April 15, 2015

Is jahaaz ke kaptaan aur unka amla aapko khushamdeed kehte hain. Hum 20,000 feet ki bulandi par pravaas karte huwe, inshallah ek ghante aur tees minute mein Karachi pahunchengay.

And just for the joy of hearing such exquisite Urdu (a huge turn-on), I chucked the flat bed, and sat on a narrow seat in the first row of a tired looking PIA aircraft. The carpet was damp (courtesy of the water seeping out from the washroom), the armrest was dilapidated, the wallpaper peeling.

Three years back, I made my Pakistan debut. I braved my way through fear, concern and anguish from friends and folks who were convinced that I was on crack. I mean, heard of someone saying he’s visiting Pakistan on holiday?

After boot camp of the worst kind at the visa office in Delhi, I was ready to swap Pakistan for Peru. But an emotional sucker like me gladly fell for the coaxing from loving Lahori friends, one of whom I had met in the course of work in London. (So deep was the love that I began observing a roza every Ramazan — the Laylatul Qadr one.)

As I sat in an aircraft that looked ready to fall apart, a million thoughts zoomed in and out of my head. Was this for real? Was I for real? Had I lost the plot? Was I ready to get bombed, kidnapped or gunned down?

I was en route to Lahore (via Karachi), a city I had heard and read so much about. Most North Indians like us are blessed with forefathers from Punjab. My great grandmother was from Lahore. I remember Mr Bachchan telling me about his mother’s early days in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Something about Lahore draws you to it — call it a raw cultural charm or an inexplicable kind of exotica or now its most modern-ancient mix look.

After suffering PIA, I finally landed in Lahore, gripped by palpable excitement. The city where Bhagat Singh died, where the Ravi flows and where the declaration of the Indian independence was passed.

Lahoris are unequivocally hospitable. Their undying spirit of hard partying is infectious. I felt like I was at a pumping Ibiza bash that was happening behind closed doors.

Old Lahore was a treasure to traverse, like Delhi or Amritsar. Everything’s the same. Only the sign-boards are in Urdu, not in Hindi. We’re one race. One can’t but help think about the tragedy of partition.

The city has a heart. A deep one. It extends the warmest embrace. It loves unconditionally. It feels like a home away from home.

I returned to Mumbai

In one piece. Untouched, unscathed. I was thronged by curious friends excitedly waiting for me to unravel the Pakistan enigma. I said it was a crazy, fun-filled ride. Incidentally, I’ve returned to Pakistan thrice to relive it. From being a mad-hatter venturing into ‘enemy’ territory, to turning into an unofficial goodwill ambassador of Pakistan in my city, it’s been a helluva journey. Let’s say Alhamdollilah to that!

Bollywood takes On Karachi

Possibly the first Bollywood film that refers to Pakistan in its title was “Welcome to Karachi”. Featuring ace comic actors, Arshad Warsi and Jackky Bhagnani, the forthcoming film’s incredibly cheeky and humorous trailer released earlier this week. Two Indian bumpkins make their way into Karachi by boat, and the usual madness follows. Some of its content could bother the touchy souls, but if it’s seen in the right spirit, the trailer makes for a great, innocuous laugh. Check it out if you haven’t.

Lakhvi Dampener

So the biggest mood-spoiler for Indians in the week gone by was the release of the 26/11 mastermind. When Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi was allowed to go scot-free by the Lahore High Court, it eroded the value of assurances repeatedly given to India by Pakistan on cross-border terrorism. Understandably, no one holds a favourable view of the development and Pakistan will have a lot of explaining to do if it genuinely wishes to rid itself of the ‘T’ tag that it carries in global eyes.

The writer has been in top media and entertainment corporations in Bollywood for over a decade and can be found on twitter @tanuj_garg

Published in The Express Tribune, April 15th, 2015.

Providence said:
Have been to shandur pass in pakistan. Breath taking beauty and warm people. Much better than street thugs in Delhi imo.
Click to expand...
That's nice , do share your experience . Did you go at the time of the festival ?
 
jamahir said:
i thought the article was by @ajtr ( she is indian, married to pakistani ). :D

but i enjoyed the article nevertheless.
Click to expand...
ah ajay tripathi... i got banned coz of her..
ontopic: it will be nice if people who visit neighbouring country dont include the customary 'we are one people sad partition happened' line... Indians are specially inclined to use this cliche.
 
jamahir said:
ajay tripathi?? so not a she at all... :o:

and why did you get banned because of this member??
Click to expand...
lolz.. thats just the name we gave her.. they used to call me hindugay... ah happy days.. :o:
anyway.. I saw a horrible dream in which I slept with her in a soviet style building(hospital).. along with some other forummers ...all coverted in white sheets from head to toe.. I forgot to mention the word 'sleep' is used literally while posting the dream here... got banned for obvious reason...
so ya its her fault.:pop:
 
hinduguy said:
lolz.. thats just the name we gave her.. they used to call me hindugay... ah happy days.. :o:
anyway.. I saw a horrible dream in which I slept with her in a soviet style building(hospital).. along with some other forummers ...all coverted in white sheets from head to toe.. I forgot to mention the word 'sleep' is literal while posting the dream here... got banned for obvious reason...
so ya its her fault.:pop:
Click to expand...
yes, totally her fault. :tup:
 
WAJsal said:
That's nice , do share your experience . Did you go at the time of the festival ?
Click to expand...
The people were simple and humble which I really appreciate among anyone I meet.

Didn't go during any festival but have seen the polo ground. There was a huge lake also if I remember correctly :)

Nice place :)
 
‘Lahore – a sentimental journey’ : Renowned Indian writer expresses his love for the ancient city

LAHORE: Pran Nevile, an eminent Indian writer, on Tuesday said that Lahore is still Lahore; the beauty, magic and charm of this great historical city would never die.

“Need-based developmental changes should not unnecessarily be resisted or criticised, as they can’t change Lahore,” he added.

The 94-year old writer was addressing launch of the latest editions of his books “Carefree days” and “Lahore – a sentimental journey” at the Government College University. Lahore Arts Council Chairman Kamran Lashari chaired the books’ unveiling ceremony, which was also addressed by noted playwright Madeeha Gauhar, actress Feryal Ali Gauhar, artist Dr Ajaz Anwar, theatre and television director Shahid Mahmood Nadeem, political scientist Dr Istiaq Ahmed and GCU Vice Chancellor Dr Hassan Amir Shah.

Nevile said that the city is not merely its roads, buildings and bazars. “It is its atmosphere, ambience, moods of joy and sorrow, madness and sadness, fun and excitement and above all, its people, who constitute its soul,” he added.

When a student asked Nevile to compare the existing and pre-partition Lahore, the writer said, “You can’t compare the two beauties. I admire the present Lahore as much as you are admiring the 1930s Lahore. We must welcome and cherish the changes in lives.”

However, he said that he missed the voices of Bo-Kata in Lahore, as kite flying had been a passion with Lahoris who were eloquent of their kites and boasted of their accomplishments in the field.

“It was said that there was no other place in the world where kite flying, as a sport, had reached such commanding heights as in Lahore,” he said. However, the Indian writer also believed that safety must be priority in every sport.

On a question regarding hostility between the two countries, Nevile said politics is not his area of interest. However, he believed in spreading positivity and love between the two nations whose art and culture are somehow integrated. He explained that the revised edition of his book “Lahore – a sentimental journey” includes a chapter about Government College, an ‘epilogue’ and an ‘afterward’ with his latest perceptions of the city of Lahore, the heartbeat of Punjab.

Feryal Gauhar on the occasion read some extracts from the books of Pran Nevile, saying that Nevile’s reminiscences no doubt took the reader into the heart of 1930s Lahore, which was a hub of arts and literary activities.

Dr Istiaq Ahmed said Pran Nevile was an ambassador of Lahore in Delhi. His work was influenced by his three life experiences; his earlier education at a school of Arya Samaj movement, attraction towards fairer sex, and third is his stay at the Government College, where he experienced cosmopolitan society in which students coexisted harmoniously, unfettered by considerations of religion, region and caste.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Shah said Parn Nevile was born in Lahore in 1922 and studied for six years at the Government College Lahore, adding that to the best of their knowledge, Pran Nevile was the oldest of living old Ravians. “We hope six years later, his alma mater would be launching his new publications at the occasion of his centenary birthday,” he added.

The speakers also highlighted the distinguished career of the author in Indian Foreign Service and United Nations after which he became a freelance writer and had written extensively on Indian art and culture.

Dr Ajaz Anwar presented a Takhti, a traditional wooden writing-board, to Pran Nevile, which he had repeatedly mentioned in his book.

visit:

http://dailytimes.com.pk/punjab
 
