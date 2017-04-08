What's new

An Indian treated like a celebrity in Somalia

Vikki

See how happy they are...one muslim girl even taking his insta...proud to see they are singing bollywood songs.our films are our wealth .
 
they probably haven't seen your true side.

once they see that ... well you know what happens
Yes somalia is dirt poor . Almost whole country has no internet Tvs etc hence no exposure to news and what's happening to Muslims in RSS India. Had they known his indian arse would have beaten black and blue.
 
Yeah in 3rd world ragtag nations ,Bollywood would be somwhat popular.

They must have never seen foreigners ,it's like indians taking pic of foreigners .Regardless most nations are not horrible to foreigners like India is ,people are chill and meet foreigners with a smile and try to make them feel comfortable.
 
