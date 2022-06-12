An Indian Student In Pakistan

Faqirze said: Quick question, I wonder how a Pakistani kid would be treated by Indian students if he/she went to an Indian school? the experience would definitely be much, much worse then whatever bad experiences this Indian student had at that Pakistani school. Click to expand...

Indian kids are not taught hatred against Pakistanis. They are clueless of what goes on across the border. The only exposure to Pakistan in textbooks is maybe from the wars. Apart from it, it's all pappy-jhappy, no hate only love etcetera etceteraNow things may have changed a bit, with teens getting access to social media early.