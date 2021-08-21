What's new

An Indian muslim about partition

Partition of British India, which was solely constructed and united by British Imperialists, by successively capturing different states of this region, was indispensable and inescapable; since Indian National Congress (INC), and other Hindu political organizations, were hell bent to install a Hindu Raj, on this region. Why should have Muslim-majority areas succumbed to this discriminatory Raj?
is loru ko bolo pehle kaghaz dikhaye
I think that he is a cousin of actor Naseer Uddin Shah, and is almost 90% Hindu, rather Hindutvadi, with a Muslim name. :lol:
 
His name is Dr. Rizwan Ahmad and he is a cousin of actor Naseer Uddin Shah. I am anxiously awaiting, when he would declare his conversion to Hinduism, following the steps of Waseem Rizvi, and what name would he adopt. Lala Ram Dayal???? :lol:
Well Pakistanis have turned Pakistan in to a shithole anyways, not that India is much better.
You are perfectly right.
 
An Indian muslim candidly expressing his views on partition of India
Rizwan Ahmed distorted Farooq Abdullah's words. Where did Mr. Abdullah talk about Muslims confronting Hindus ? Also, why is Rizwan Ahmed using the phrase "Bharat Mata" which is most often associated with the Hindutvadis ? Why can't he just use "India" ?

And I too see the partition of India as a tragedy just like the dissolution of the USSR was a tragedy. Imagine if a progressive political and socio-economic system governed an undivided India...
 
Rizwan Ahmed distorted Farooq Abdullah's words. Where did Mr. Abdullah talk about Muslims confronting Hindus ? Also, why is Rizwan Ahmed using the phrase "Bharat Mata" which is most often associated with the Hindutvadis ? Why can't he just use "India" ?

And I too see the partition of India as a tragedy just like the dissolution of the USSR was a tragedy. Imagine if a progressive political and socio-economic system governed an undivided India...
I have heard him a few times, on Indian Channels. I think that he is a person, who is ashamed of being Muslim, but somehow he is unable to gather the courage to disassociate himself from this identity.
 
