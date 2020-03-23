An impressive Investiture Ceremony was held at Bahria Auditorium today. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was Chief Guest on the occasion. At the ceremony, CNS Adm Zafar Mahmood Abbasi conferred 14 x Sitara-i-Imtiaz(Military), 20 x Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 7 x Tamgha-i-Basalat upon PN personnel. 47x TK(M)-I, 69 x TK(M)-II & 31 x TK(M)-III have also been awarded to MCPOs/CPOs/Sailors. 63 x Letter of Commendation by CNS have also been awarded to Officers, MCPOs/CPOs/Sailors & Navy Civilians. Ceremony was attended by senior serving & retired officers. The Awards for the best Sailor and best Civilian of the Pakistan Navy were also given at the ceremony. Earlier on Defence Day, President of Pakistan awarded 6 Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) & 2 Sitara-i-Basalat to PN officers.