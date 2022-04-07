What's new

An Important Message to PTI Supporters

Stop Attacking Army
Stop Attacking SC
Stop Attacking ECP

Few days back PTI supporters were attacking Army because of Gen Bajwa Speech
Today PTI supporters are attacking SC
Today PTI supporters are attacking ECP

Same SC disqualified Nawaz Sharif/Maryam Nawaz just few years back
Same Armed Forces gave surprise to India in 27 Feb and many other sacrifices.

If you call everyone traitor, No one will take you seriously anymore.

Some overseas Pakistanis on this forum are constantly asking for mob/street justice. Pakistan went through worse terrorist attacks and our Armed Forces fought bravely and eliminated them brilliantly. If bunch of PTI supporters come on streets and start killing people, they will be taken down immediately by our Security and Armed Forces. PTI will become like MQM of Altaf Hussain.
 
The days of PDM are numbered.

Keep doing propaganda, your foreign masters will ditch you in the end. Just like what happened to OBL
 
You can rejoice as much as you want but in the bigger scheme of things all is happening for good. It might seem to be a temporary setback but all will make sense once we will look back and connect the dots.

Allah is just exposing traitors one by one. :D
 
Regardless of the result the military and judiciary have filthy hands.

If Imran Khan is lying about the letter than the military and judiciary is guilty of standing by and watching him damage Pakistani relations with the US for the sake of his political career. It is a matter of national security.

If Imran Khan is telling the truth then the military and judiciary are guilty of sitting by the side and facilitating a foreign orchestrated coup against our country.

One of these two statements is true.
 
We shall see on 9th
 
Sane post! Thank you. The ones who have nothing on the line except occasional visits to Pakistan are the most vociferous in calling for drastic measures and baying for blood.
 
We're also the ones with the least to lose.

Musharraf capitulated like a punk in front of the one eyed Dajjal Iftikhar Choudhry. The revenge of democracy was felt by Pakistan.

This time you guys will ultimately live with the consequences too. All we lost out on was the dream of seeing our country developed. We won't have a home to return too, but in reality we only had hope of one.
 
We want peace, peace will only come after mob justice for the sellouts in all 3 branches you mentioned.

If you’ve been influenced by external actors be it with cash or other means you are a traitor.

Viva le revolution
 
This was a judicial coup. The parliament has been paralyzed by this ruling today.

The SC did not even consider the reasons for article 5 ruling. The SC kept denying requests by government. This is not acceptable.

Also, government petition on horse trading is still pending. But article 5 case was immediately taken up. This show there is a collusion somewhere to bring a tailored judgement.

The SC has thrown the govt with its limbs tied in front of Sharif family.
 
You sound patriot. , I hope more ppl start to realise that fighting physicly against injustice is highest form of ibaa'dah and Just aknowledging wrong is not enough. Pakistan needs mullahs,molvis to lead if it wants to survive as a state, otherways these cleanshave Will make plots of IT And selll IT to the highest bidder . These ppl are Just not trustworthy.
 

