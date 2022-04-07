An Important Message to PTI Supporters

Stop Attacking Army

Stop Attacking SC

Stop Attacking ECP



Few days back PTI supporters were attacking Army because of Gen Bajwa Speech

Today PTI supporters are attacking SC

Today PTI supporters are attacking ECP



Same SC disqualified Nawaz Sharif/Maryam Nawaz just few years back

Same Armed Forces gave surprise to India in 27 Feb and many other sacrifices.



If you call everyone traitor, No one will take you seriously anymore.



Some overseas Pakistanis on this forum are constantly asking for mob/street justice. Pakistan went through worse terrorist attacks and our Armed Forces fought bravely and eliminated them brilliantly. If bunch of PTI supporters come on streets and start killing people, they will be taken down immediately by our Security and Armed Forces. PTI will become like MQM of Altaf Hussain.