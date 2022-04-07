An Important Message to PTI Supporters

12thPlayer
Stop Attacking Army
Stop Attacking SC
Stop Attacking ECP
Few days back PTI supporters were attacking Army because of Gen Bajwa Speech
Today PTI supporters are attacking SC
Today PTI supporters are attacking ECP
Same SC disqualified Nawaz Sharif/Maryam Nawaz just few years back
Same Armed Forces gave surprise to India in 27 Feb and many other sacrifices.
If you call everyone traitor, No one will take you seriously anymore.
Some overseas Pakistanis on this forum are constantly asking for mob/street justice. Pakistan went through worse terrorist attacks and our Armed Forces fought bravely and eliminated them brilliantly. If bunch of PTI supporters come on streets and start killing people, they will be taken down immediately by our Security and Armed Forces. PTI will become like MQM of Altaf Hussain.
