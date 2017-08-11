An important issue regarding criminal gangs of Brit Pakistani heritage

Samurai_assassin
SENIOR MEMBER
- Oct 25, 2016
- 2,038
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
This is a sensitive topic but desperately needs to be discussed and some solution found. Those that are not aware, in recent times there have been many convictions of groups / gangs of British Pakistani men exploiting young White British girls as well as some Pakistani and Indian heritage girls and using them for their sexual pleasure. This has occurred at several cities across the UK mainly the Northwest, West Yorkshire, Midlands and now the Northeast. The main perpetrators seem to be young / middle age (30+ Years of age) British men of Pakistan heritage. It is clear Islam and the country of their (perpeatrotors) forefathers; Pakistan, has absolutely nothing to do with the evil corrupt degrading mindset of these gangs who have raped women for their own sick twisted pleasure. Over the past 5/6 years entire groups of Brit Pak men have been apprehended and charged with sexual exploitation. This causes much pain and anguish amoungst law abiding respected Pakistani community living in Britain seeming as we are held responsible. It also creates community tensions, providing the British far right racists (EDL/BNP/Britain First, Combat 18, National Front) to gather support from the local population to blame, abuse and insult Islam and Pakistanis as a whole. Clearly sexual exploitation also occurres amoungst the white population. White British men grooming young girls but why is this trend increasingly involving young British Pakistani men? Please share your views, this is a very sensitive subject but needs to be openly discussed. @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz