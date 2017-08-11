What's new

An important issue regarding criminal gangs of Brit Pakistani heritage

S

Samurai_assassin

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 25, 2016
2,038
2
1,780
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
This is a sensitive topic but desperately needs to be discussed and some solution found. Those that are not aware, in recent times there have been many convictions of groups / gangs of British Pakistani men exploiting young White British girls as well as some Pakistani and Indian heritage girls and using them for their sexual pleasure. This has occurred at several cities across the UK mainly the Northwest, West Yorkshire, Midlands and now the Northeast. The main perpetrators seem to be young / middle age (30+ Years of age) British men of Pakistan heritage. It is clear Islam and the country of their (perpeatrotors) forefathers; Pakistan, has absolutely nothing to do with the evil corrupt degrading mindset of these gangs who have raped women for their own sick twisted pleasure. Over the past 5/6 years entire groups of Brit Pak men have been apprehended and charged with sexual exploitation. This causes much pain and anguish amoungst law abiding respected Pakistani community living in Britain seeming as we are held responsible. It also creates community tensions, providing the British far right racists (EDL/BNP/Britain First, Combat 18, National Front) to gather support from the local population to blame, abuse and insult Islam and Pakistanis as a whole. Clearly sexual exploitation also occurres amoungst the white population. White British men grooming young girls but why is this trend increasingly involving young British Pakistani men? Please share your views, this is a very sensitive subject but needs to be openly discussed. @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
12,588
-2
20,380
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Samurai_assassin said:
This is a sensitive topic but desperately needs to be discussed and some solution found. Those that are not aware, in recent times there have been many convictions of groups / gangs of British Pakistani men exploiting young White British girls as well as some Pakistani and Indian heritage girls and using them for their sexual pleasure. This has occurred at several cities across the UK mainly the Northwest, West Yorkshire, Midlands and now the Northeast. The main perpetrators seem to be young / middle age (30+ Years of age) British men of Pakistan heritage. It is clear Islam and the country of their (perpeatrotors) forefathers; Pakistan, has absolutely nothing to do with the evil corrupt degrading mindset of these gangs who have raped women for their own sick twisted pleasure. Over the past 5/6 years entire groups of Brit Pak men have been apprehended and charged with sexual exploitation. This causes much pain and anguish amoungst law abiding respected Pakistani community living in Britain seeming as we are held responsible. It also creates community tensions, providing the British far right racists (EDL/BNP/Britain First, Combat 18, National Front) to gather support from the local population to blame, abuse and insult Islam and Pakistanis as a whole. Clearly sexual exploitation also occurres amoungst the white population. White British men grooming young girls but why is this trend increasingly involving young British Pakistani men? Please share your views, this is a very sensitive subject but needs to be openly discussed. @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz
Click to expand...



The Far Right and the racists have ALWAYS hated Pakistanis even as far back as the 1950s. That doesn't change no matter the circumstances. Nor do they intimidate the Pakistani community. In fact they fear us, not the other way round.

The problem lies with uneducated young Pakistani men. A lot of these guys have wasted their youth and achieved nothing. They don't have the means of progressing in Western Society. On top of that they don't fit into this society and they are also cut of from their true heritage, culture and Islamic faith. As a result they fall into a life of crime and depravity. They become cold and desensitized. Also, because of lack of money, education and achievement they can't find a female partner or wife. So they turn to child abuse to fulfil their needs and dark desires. They are total losers.
 
Last edited:
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
55,417
9
45,843
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
My best guess is unemployment and abuse of the social system.

With brexit things may very well improve but this is just lack of education and morality.

Has nothing to do with Pakistanis. It's a sickness.
 
S

Samurai_assassin

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 25, 2016
2,038
2
1,780
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
The Far Right and the racists have ALWAYS hated Pakistanis even as far back as the 1950s. That doesn't change no matter the circumstances. Nor do they intimidate the Pakistani community. In fact they fear us, not the other way round.

The problem lies with uneducated young Pakistani men. A lot of these guys have wasted their youth and achieved nothing. They don't have the means of progressing in Western Society. On top of that they don't fit into this society and they are also cut of from their true heritage, culture and Islamic faith. As a result they fall into a life of crime and depravity. They become cold and desensitized. Also, because of lack of money, education and achievement they can't find a female partner or wife. So they turn to child abuse to fulfil their needs and dark desires. They are the total losers.
Click to expand...
Lost many young men to this vile crime. So many of them could have become something if they had the guidance from their local mosque and parents. However many choose to remain silent whilst these young men commit these horrific crimes further destroying and overshadowing the contributions from British Pakistanis.

El Sidd said:
My best guess is unemployment and abuse of the social system.

With brexit things may very well improve but this is just lack of education and morality.

Has nothing to do with Pakistanis. It's a sickness.
Click to expand...
We cannot keep stating it has nothin to do with Pakistanis. Yes it effects other communities as well but increasingly large groups of Brit Pak men are involved and are being sentenced. Clearly there is something wrong.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
55,417
9
45,843
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Samurai_assassin said:
Lost many young men to this vile crime. So many of them could have become something if they had the guidance from their local mosque and parents. However many choose to remain silent whilst these young men commit these horrific crimes further destroying and overshadowing the contributions from British Pakistanis.


We cannot keep stating it has nothin to do with Pakistanis. Yes it effects other communities as well but increasingly large groups of Brit Pak men are involved and are being sentenced. Clearly there is something wrong.
Click to expand...
How many of them are actually born and brought up in Pakistan?

They are British if you ask me.

Just like an Italian American mafia.
Or French Canadian oh well squirrel lovers.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
55,417
9
45,843
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Samurai_assassin said:
Lost many young men to this vile crime. So many of them could have become something if they had the guidance from their local mosque and parents. However many choose to remain silent whilst these young men commit these horrific crimes further destroying and overshadowing the contributions from British Pakistanis.


We cannot keep stating it has nothin to do with Pakistanis. Yes it effects other communities as well but increasingly large groups of Brit Pak men are involved and are being sentenced. Clearly there is something wrong.
Click to expand...
How many of them are actually born and brought up in Pakistan?

They are British if you ask me.

Just like an Italian American mafia.
Or French Canadian oh well squirrel lovers.

Samurai_assassin said:
Lost many young men to this vile crime. So many of them could have become something if they had the guidance from their local mosque and parents. However many choose to remain silent whilst these young men commit these horrific crimes further destroying and overshadowing the contributions from British Pakistanis.


We cannot keep stating it has nothin to do with Pakistanis. Yes it effects other communities as well but increasingly large groups of Brit Pak men are involved and are being sentenced. Clearly there is something wrong.
Click to expand...
How many of them are actually born and brought up in Pakistan?

They are British if you ask me.

Just like an Italian American mafia.
Or French Canadian oh well squirrel lovers.
 
S

Samurai_assassin

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 25, 2016
2,038
2
1,780
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
El Sidd said:
How many of them are actually born and brought up in Pakistan?

They are British if you ask me.

Just like an Italian American mafia.
Or French Canadian oh well squirrel lovers.



How many of them are actually born and brought up in Pakistan?

They are British if you ask me.

Just like an Italian American mafia.
Or French Canadian oh well squirrel lovers.
Click to expand...
Please read my original post carefully I have stated British Pakistanis. Even if they are born and bred in the UK they are still regarded as Pakistani heritage. Also made it clear it has nothing to do with Islam or the country of their forefathers Pakistan.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
12,588
-2
20,380
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Samurai_assassin said:
Lost many young men to this vile crime. So many of them could have become something if they had the guidance from their local mosque and parents. However many choose to remain silent whilst these young men commit these horrific crimes further destroying and overshadowing the contributions from British Pakistanis.
Click to expand...


Problem is that when these guys are young they have the world's best education system at their disposal that could help them become successful adults. But due to their stupidity they decide to act like gangsters & retards. As soon as they hit 16-18, they realise the mistakes they have made but by then it's too late. They have no hope or means of being successful, productive or leading a meaningful life. They don't even have the work ethic to have a normal or menial job as they are super lazy. This laziness is garnered from parents who have never worked and simply claim benefits. These losers only have 2 choices. Become terrorists or child abusers. A lot chose the later.
 
Flash_Ninja

Flash_Ninja

SENIOR MEMBER
May 16, 2013
3,420
0
4,161
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Samurai_assassin said:
Lost many young men to this vile crime. So many of them could have become something if they had the guidance from their local mosque and parents. However many choose to remain silent whilst these young men commit these horrific crimes further destroying and overshadowing the contributions from British Pakistanis.


We cannot keep stating it has nothin to do with Pakistanis. Yes it effects other communities as well but increasingly large groups of Brit Pak men are involved and are being sentenced. Clearly there is something wrong.
Click to expand...
The problem is with law enforcement.

If the police encounter two such gangs, one white British and the other Asian, and they choose to ignore the Asian one because of racism then that group will just end up growing in size and thriving. Its not an exclusively Pakistani problem either, so im not sure what exactly you want us to say.
 
S

Samurai_assassin

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 25, 2016
2,038
2
1,780
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Problem is that when these guys are young they have the world's best education system at their disposal that could help them become successful adults. But due to their stupidity they decide to act like gangsters & retards. As soon as they hit 16-18, they realise the mistakes they have made but by then it's too late. They have no hope or means of being successful, productive or leading a meaningful life. They don't even have the work ethic to have a normal or menial job as they are super lazy. This laziness is garnered from parents who have never worked and simply claim benefits. These losers only have 2 choices. Become terrorists or child abusers. A lot chose the later.
Click to expand...
You forgot drug dealers. Where els do they get the money to hire expensive super cars at weddings? As you've stated it all starts from poor attainment at school. Then it's all downhill from there I'm afraid.

Kash_Ninja said:
The problem is with law enforcement.

If the police encounter two such gangs, one white British and the other Asian, and they choose to ignore the Asian one because of racism then that group will just end up growing in size and thriving. Its not an exclusively Pakistani problem either, so im not sure what exactly you want us to say.
Click to expand...
Please refer to my original post I made it clear the problem also occures within the white British community as well. However we cannot ignore how Brit Pak gangs are increasingly becoming notorious for this crime. I don't put words in your mind for you to put forward what I want you to say. It's a healthy discussion as to why this crime keeps occurring while perpetrators are increasingly gangs of Pak heritage young men.
 
Musafir117

Musafir117

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 11, 2014
9,542
-3
7,229
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Samurai_assassin said:
You forgot drug dealers. Where els do they get the money to hire expensive super cars at weddings? As you've stated it all starts from poor attainment at school. Then it's all downhill from there I'm afraid.


Please refer to my original post I made it clear the problem also occures within the white British community as well. However we cannot ignore how Brit Pak gangs are increasingly becoming notorious for this crime. I don't put words in your mind for you to put forward what I want you to say. It's a healthy discussion as to why this crime keeps occurring while perpetrators are increasingly gangs of Pak heritage young men.
Click to expand...
There were only a group of sick people unfortunately belong to Pakistan. They got arrested around 2012 get sentenced and Four of them send back to Pakistan as soon as their sentence finish or trial finish.
https://www.google.com.au/amp/s/amp...le-grooming-gang-face-deportation-to-pakistan

Or there is still some gangs involved in it? I couldn't find any other news regarding it.
 
S

Samurai_assassin

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 25, 2016
2,038
2
1,780
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Musafir117 said:
There were only a group of sick people unfortunately belong to Pakistan. They got arrested around 2012 get sentenced and Four of them send back to Pakistan as soon as their sentence finish or trial finish.
https://www.google.com.au/amp/s/amp...le-grooming-gang-face-deportation-to-pakistan

Or there is still some gangs involved in it? I couldn't find any other news regarding it.
Click to expand...
That occurred in 2012 a small town in Greater Manchester known as Middleton none of the men have been deported to Pakistan although there are court proceedings to do so. Since then there have been several other similar cases in tr Midlands, Oxford, Yorkshire- Rotherham , Oldham and most recently Newcastle. It's not an isolated case, it's occurring by dozens of copycat gangs across the UK.
 
Musafir117

Musafir117

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 11, 2014
9,542
-3
7,229
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Samurai_assassin said:
That occurred in 2012 a small town in Greater Manchester known as Middleton. Since then there have been several other similar cases in tr Midlands, Oxford, Yorkshire- Rotherham , Oldham and most recently Newcastle. It's not an isolated case, it's occurring by dozens of copycat gangs across the UK.
Click to expand...
My question is that is there any traced grooming gang rape indicating towards Pakistani origins? Coz I could found any link any source which showing Pakistani origins involve in these inhuman crimes.
The copy cat could be doing by other gangs to get some benefits to defame Pakistani community.
 
S

Samurai_assassin

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 25, 2016
2,038
2
1,780
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Musafir117 said:
My question is that is there any traced grooming gang rape indicating towards Pakistani origins? Coz I could found any link any source which showing Pakistani origins involve in these inhuman crimes.
The copy cat could be doing by other gangs to get some benefits to defame Pakistani community.
Click to expand...
Names and pictures of gangs are all over regional news. The only ones defaming the Pakistani community are the gangs who are of pakistani heritage.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top