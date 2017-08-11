An important issue regarding criminal gangs of Brit Pakistani heritage

The Far Right and the racists have ALWAYS hated Pakistanis even as far back as the 1950s. That doesn't change no matter the circumstances. Nor do they intimidate the Pakistani community. In fact they fear us, not the other way round.



The problem lies with uneducated young Pakistani men. A lot of these guys have wasted their youth and achieved nothing. They don't have the means of progressing in Western Society. On top of that they don't fit into this society and they are also cut of from their true heritage, culture and Islamic faith. As a result they fall into a life of crime and depravity. They become cold and desensitized. Also, because of lack of money, education and achievement they can't find a female partner or wife. So they turn to child abuse to fulfil their needs and dark desires. They are the total losers.