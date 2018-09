29.09.2018Three people have been injured in an explosion in Donetsk on Saturday afternoon, Vladislav Berdichevsky, a member of the people's council of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), has told Interfax."An explosion has occurred at the congress of the Communist Party of the DPR. Three people were injured while leaving the building," he said.According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred at a building at the intersection of Khlebodarnaya and Bakinskikh Kommissarov streets in the Kuibyshev district, Donetsk, an Interfax correspondent reported from the scene.