'An example of hypocrisy': Army declares violence in wake of Imran's arrest a 'black chapter'

'An example of hypocrisy': Army declares violence in wake of Imran's arrest a 'black chapter'

1018483646d3c45.jpg

A view of a house in cantonment area, which was set afire by supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest against his arrest, in Lahore, Pakistan May 9, 2023. — Reuters

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday that May 9 will be remembered as a “black chapter”, referring to the protests “targeting army property and installations” that took place after PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest a day earlier.
“We will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands,” the media’s military wing said in a statement issued today.

It stated that Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) “in line with the NAB statement and law”. “Immediately after this arrest, attacks were perpetrated on the army’s properties and installations while slogans anti-army slogans were raised.”

The ISPR said that on the one hand, “these miscreants evoke the nation’s emotions for achieving their limited and selfish objectives and on the other hand, they deceive people, continuing to highlight the army’s importance”.

“This is an example of hypocrisy,” it stated.

The military’s media wing said that “this group wearing a political cloak” has done what enemies could not do in 75 years, all “in the lust for power”.

“The army showed patience and restraint and exercised extreme tolerance, not even caring about its reputation, in the larger interest of the country,” it said.

“With this situation created under nefarious planning, a heinous attempt was made to make the army give an immediate reaction, which could be used for nefarious political purposes.

“The Army’s mature response thwarted this conspiracy. We are well aware that behind it were orders, directives and complete pre-planning by some sinister party leadership,” the statement added.

The ISPR said that the facilitators, planners and political activists involved in the protests had been identified, asserting that strict action would be taken against them “as per the law and all these evil elements will now be responsible for the consequences”.

“Any further attack on the army, including all law enforcement agencies, military and state installations and properties will be severely retaliated, the responsibility of which will be on this very group that wants to push Pakistan into a civil war and has expressed it multiple times.
“No one can be allowed to incite people and take the law into their hands,” the army’s media wing added.

The ISPR statement comes a day after the PTI chief was whisked away by paramilitary forces from the premises of the IHC in a case pertaining to the Al-Qadir Trust. He has now been handed over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for eight days.

Following Imran’s arrest, massive protests broke out across the country, with a number of demonstrators gathering outside military cantonments, General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi, and offices of the Frontier Crops. A number of anti-military hashtags also started trending on social media.

www.dawn.com

'An example of hypocrisy': Army declares violence in wake of Imran's arrest a 'black chapter'

The military's media wing says won't let anyone "take the law into their hands".
www.dawn.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1656271889239785473
 
oh shut up !!!
Still waiting for the day when

7 Oct 1958
25 March 1969
4 July 1977
12 October 1999
3 November 2007

will be declared Black Days.

They fail to see the many times they destroyed this Nation as a black day, and the day someone gave them a little boo boo, they cry foul !
 
L per charo haramiyon. The only miscreant in this whole episode is the napak army of N league acting as paid heramandi prostitutes. You burn your own properties and then label them on PTI and IK. Well **** you, like all your previous nefarious plans, this one will fail to InsAllah.
 
Jf Thunder said:
oh shut up !!!
Still waiting for the day when

7 Oct 1958
25 March 1969
4 July 1977
12 October 1999
3 November 2007

will be declared Black Days.

They fail to see the many times they destroyed this Nation as a black day, and the day someone gave them a little boo boo, they cry foul !
We declare them separately Black day, PMLN 12 Oct 1999, PPP 4 July 1977, Awami League 25 March 1969 and so on.

When would politicians learn to sit together and call all of them as black-days.
 
The usual tone-deaf statements...which have been the hallmark of the PDM/Establishment setup for the past many quarters. You all know where I have stood on this whole situation. What I am amazed at is how they could let things come to this.

I understand there is extreme stress within the army right now. All of the true patriots are calling for the protesters to keep things civil with any army personnel as most have absolutely no desire to become policemen. People need to keep that in mind as they vent their fury.

In all of this, there should be immense pressure on PDM leaders as well by demonstrators. It's not enough to put pressure only on the army, the political dispensation that is at the helm and facilitating the perpetuation of the current state also has to be decommissioned. I agree with the analysis that letting these protests linger will not help with the needed outcome (i.e. release of IK and elections across Pakistan). They need to have maximum effect with massive turnouts all across Pakistan. Less destruction and more turnout is what is needed for maximum effect over a shorter term. The longer this lingers, the more it benefits the incumbents.
 
blain2 said:
The usual tone-deaf statements...which have been the hallmark of the PDM/Establishment setup for the past many quarters. You all know where I have stood on this whole situation. What I am amazed at is how they could let things come to this.

I understand there is extreme stress within the army right now. All of the true patriots are calling for the protesters to keep things civil with any army personnel as most have absolutely no desire to become policemen. People need to keep that in mind as they vent their fury.

In all of this, there should be immense pressure on PDM leaders as well by demonstrators. It's not enough to put pressure only on the army, the political dispensation that is at the helm and facilitating the perpetuation of the current state also has to be decommissioned. I agree with the analysis that letting these protests linger will not help with the needed outcome (i.e. release of IK and elections across Pakistan). They need to have maximum effect with massive turnouts all across Pakistan. Less destruction and more turnout is what is needed for maximum effect over a shorter term. The longer this lingers, the more it benefits the incumbents.
Lol and these are the best u produced in kakul. Nothing more than a joke and a disgrace to even call them living creatures.
 
blain2 said:
The usual tone-deaf statements...which have been the hallmark of the PDM/Establishment setup for the past many quarters. You all know where I have stood on this whole situation. What I am amazed at is how they could let things come to this.

I understand there is extreme stress within the army right now. All of the true patriots are calling for the protesters to keep things civil with any army personnel as most have absolutely no desire to become policemen. People need to keep that in mind as they vent their fury.

In all of this, there should be immense pressure on PDM leaders as well by demonstrators. It's not enough to put pressure only on the army, the political dispensation that is at the helm and facilitating the perpetuation of the current state also has to be decommissioned. I agree with the analysis that letting these protests linger will not help with the needed outcome (i.e. release of IK and elections across Pakistan). They need to have maximum effect with massive turnouts all across Pakistan. Less destruction and more turnout is what is needed for maximum effect over a shorter term. The longer this lingers, the more it benefits the incumbents.
Oh Shoot! Brilliant why didnt any one else think of this!

Firing straight into the crowds with battlefield weapons and killing unarmed protestors will do the trick.
 
mourning sage said:
Oh Shoot! Brilliant why didnt any one else think of this!

Firing straight into the crowds with battlefield weapons and killing unarmed protestors will do the trick.
No such firing straight into the crowd by the regular army. One needs to be able to distinguish the situation instead of airing nonsense.

All of the firing has been to disperse the crowds from moving into residential areas within cantonments.
 
blain2 said:
The usual tone-deaf statements...which have been the hallmark of the PDM/Establishment setup for the past many quarters. You all know where I have stood on this whole situation. What I am amazed at is how they could let things come to this.

I understand there is extreme stress within the army right now. All of the true patriots are calling for the protesters to keep things civil with any army personnel as most have absolutely no desire to become policemen. People need to keep that in mind as they vent their fury.

In all of this, there should be immense pressure on PDM leaders as well by demonstrators. It's not enough to put pressure only on the army, the political dispensation that is at the helm and facilitating the perpetuation of the current state also has to be decommissioned. I agree with the analysis that letting these protests linger will not help with the needed outcome (i.e. release of IK and elections across Pakistan). They need to have maximum effect with massive turnouts all across Pakistan. Less destruction and more turnout is what is needed for maximum effect over a shorter term. The longer this lingers, the more it benefits the incumbents.
I wonder what thoughts do those here on PDF who cheered the January 6 attack on the US Capitol have about this black day for Pakistan? How this situation is handled now will speak volumes to the international community not only in terms of political stability, but of the robustness of its power centers, given this extreme stress on the country, including the economic ones, with long term effects.
 
VCheng said:
I wonder what thoughts do those here on PDF who cheered the January 6 attack on the US Capitol have about this black day for Pakistan? How this situation is handled now will speak volumes to the international community not only in terms of political stability, but of the robustness of its power centers, given this extreme stress on the country, including the economic ones, with long term effects.
I don’t think the two situations are that similar. In the US the people who spoke against the attack might just have been actually worried for their country, in Pakistan the people who speak against it are only doing it for their personal gain, not Because they were affected by it in any way, shape or form.
 
iLION12345_1 said:
I don’t think the two situations are that similar. In the US the people who spoke against the attack might just have been actually worried for their country, in Pakistan the people who speak against it are only doing it for their personal gain, not Because they were affected by it in any way, shape or form.
Many here would claim that people are doing what they are doing out of their love for the country and concern over the situation that it they find themselves in these days.
 

