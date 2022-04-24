An EW feature previously unknown in Russian fighters appeared during a video broadcast by the Russian Defense

During one of the videos released by the Russian Ministry of Defense from the HUD head-up display in the cockpit of a Su-35S fighter over Ukraine, it is shown firing the Kh-31PD anti-radiation missile with a range of 260 km in Operation SEAD to suppress air defense.But the striking thing that appeared on the screen was the writing БУК-1, which indicates that the fighter recognized the hostile radar and its type, which is the engagement radar of the Buk-M1 air defense system.Thanks to the L-150 Pastel sensors deployed on the fighter's hull, they are part of the Khibiny-10V electronic warfare system.Its mission is ELINT, any electronic intelligence, whose mission is to detect the hostile frequency and determine its direction accurately. It is capable of storing 128 different radar frequencies, its range is 8-100 km, and its frequency range is 2-18 GHz. It is able to control six Kh-31 passive-guided anti-radiation missiles without the interference of the Iribis radar. -E main of the fighter.Above the name Buk-1 we note the number 24.3 km and next to it the symbol риц, this symbol indicates the range of the signal being intercepted.The strange thing is that the range of the anti-radar missile is 260 km, the range of the ELINT system responsible for detecting radar signals is 8-100 km, on the other hand, the range of the Buk-M1 missiles is up to 40 km, and the range of the 9S35 fireradar of the Buk-M1 is up to 95-100 km .And the fighter carried out the shooting from a distance of 24.3 km only, i.e. from within the missile range. During the video, number 24.3 appeared and disappeared several times, meaning that the transmission from the hostile radar was turned off and turned on several times, confirming that the Buk-M1 was in a state of ambush and the radar was turned off, and it did not start until after the approach of the Russian fighter, but The ambush failed, otherwise the throw would have been carried out from a much further distance if the Buk-M1 was in conventional mode of operation.Inevitably, the fighter jammed it with the SAP-518 electronic warfare pods and did not allow it to achieve radar shutdown.