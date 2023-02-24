An entry-level Tesla now costs less than the average new car

As it must be. It is really a poorly made car with abysmal quality inside and out. Many people who shared with me were shocked how spartan the interiors are and how bad the exterior is. Models haven't been refreshed for years now.



No one uses its automated driving suite. ANd without that these cars dont even have 360 cameras.



Until now it coasted because of three major things - pioneering technology of electric propulsion and ability to bend govt regulations and getting rid of dealers (whom most americans rather avoid dealing at all) and a great fanbase.



It is no longer pioneering now - even car and driver ranked tesla Y in 9 th position within electric SUVs itself.



Tesla is more like the fake meat companies of beyond meat and impossible foods. Garbage product which commands a premium because of hype .

They do serve a need but more like a cheap subsitiution.