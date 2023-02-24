What's new

An entry-level Tesla now costs less than the average new car

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
31,511
28
20,692
Country
United States
Location
United States
It's only a matter of time now before the FSD Beta hits a level where the other car makers will realize they are dead from the double-whammy of self-driving average priced EVs...
www.cbsnews.com

An entry-level Tesla now costs less than the average new car

Tesla's Model 3 is $43,000 while new cars sold for an average $49,388 in January, according to Kelley Blue Book.
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com

An entry-level Tesla now costs less than the average new car after the automaker started slashing prices on its vehicles earlier this year, making them more affordable than some new gas-powered cars.

The Tesla Model 3 now starts at $43,000, not including the $7,500 tax credit Americans can get for buying an electric vehicle. That brings the after-rebate price of a Model 3 down to $35,500.

Even without the tax credit, a Model 3 costs $4,930 less than the average new vehicle sold in the U.S., according to a Bloomberg analysis. At the same time, new gas-powered cars have been increasing in price, with the average cost of a new car in January sitting at $49,388, a 6% increase from a year earlier, according to Kelley Blue Book data.

That's noteworthy because automotive industry watchers have been waiting for the day when electric vehicles could match or beat the price of their gas-powered siblings.

To be sure, the electric vehicle segment as a whole hasn't fully reached that milestone yet. Dozens of electric cars at dealerships cost north of $50,000 — including the the Genesis Electrified G80 (starting price at $79,825), the BMW i4 (starting at $52,000) and the Audi RS e-tron GT (starting at $105,000)

EV price war​

Ford reduced the price on its electric Mustang soon after Tesla's move and, in doing so, set off an electric vehicle price war, said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.

"In this EV arms race, Tesla is uniquely positioned around scale, brand, battery technology, and the Musk DNA while others are aggressively going after market share in this all out Game of Thrones battle," Ives wrote in a research note last month.

The electric vehicle market — which is expected to reach $1.1 trillion globally by 2030 — has indeed had its own starts and stops in recent years, ignited by supply-chain woes caused by the pandemic and Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. In 2022, automakers hiked the price of EVs as they struggled to get raw materials for making lithium-ion batteries. At one point last year, the Model 3 price climbed as high as $62,000.

"Pivotal year" for EVs​

Automotive industry experts said it's important to watch the price of electric vehicles as the U.S. tries to loosen its dependency on fossil fuels and gas-powered cars. Charging stations are sprouting up nationwide to encourage consumers to buy electric, but price hikes from 2022 put many of those vehicles financially out of reach of the middle class, experts said.

Automakers are battling for customers and "2023 is a pivotal year that will establish the winners and losers in this EV landscape with Tesla high on top of the mountain."

Other analysts said last month that Tesla is dropping its prices because of slowing demand, pushing the company to prioritize sales volume over profitability. This week, U.S. safety regulators pressured Tesla into recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles after their self-driving feature failed to follow posted speed limits or stop at intersections.
 
Last edited:
L

letsrock

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 10, 2019
2,191
-1
1,738
Country
United States
Location
United States
Hamartia Antidote said:
It's only a matter of time now before the FSD Beta hits a level where the other car makers will realize they are dead from the double-whammy of self-driving average priced EVs...
www.cbsnews.com

An entry-level Tesla now costs less than the average new car

Tesla's Model 3 is $43,000 while new cars sold for an average $49,388 in January, according to Kelley Blue Book.
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com

An entry-level Tesla now costs less than the average new car after the automaker started slashing prices on its vehicles earlier this year, making them more affordable than some new gas-powered cars.

The Tesla Model 3 now starts at $43,000, not including the $7,500 tax credit Americans can get for buying an electric vehicle. That brings the after-rebate price of a Model 3 down to $35,500.

Even without the tax credit, a Model 3 costs $4,930 less than the average new vehicle sold in the U.S., according to a Bloomberg analysis. At the same time, new gas-powered cars have been increasing in price, with the average cost of a new car in January sitting at $49,388, a 6% increase from a year earlier, according to Kelley Blue Book data.

That's noteworthy because automotive industry watchers have been waiting for the day when electric vehicles could match or beat the price of their gas-powered siblings.

To be sure, the electric vehicle segment as a whole hasn't fully reached that milestone yet. Dozens of electric cars at dealerships cost north of $50,000 — including the the Genesis Electrified G80 (starting price at $79,825), the BMW i4 (starting at $52,000) and the Audi RS e-tron GT (starting at $105,000)

EV price war​

Ford reduced the price on its electric Mustang soon after Tesla's move and, in doing so, set off an electric vehicle price war, said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.

"In this EV arms race, Tesla is uniquely positioned around scale, brand, battery technology, and the Musk DNA while others are aggressively going after market share in this all out Game of Thrones battle," Ives wrote in a research note last month.

The electric vehicle market — which is expected to reach $1.1 trillion globally by 2030 — has indeed had its own starts and stops in recent years, ignited by supply-chain woes caused by the pandemic and Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. In 2022, automakers hiked the price of EVs as they struggled to get raw materials for making lithium-ion batteries. At one point last year, the Model 3 price climbed as high as $62,000.

"Pivotal year" for EVs​

Automotive industry experts said it's important to watch the price of electric vehicles as the U.S. tries to loosen its dependency on fossil fuels and gas-powered cars. Charging stations are sprouting up nationwide to encourage consumers to buy electric, but price hikes from 2022 put many of those vehicles financially out of reach of the middle class, experts said.

Automakers are battling for customers and "2023 is a pivotal year that will establish the winners and losers in this EV landscape with Tesla high on top of the mountain."

Other analysts said last month that Tesla is dropping its prices because of slowing demand, pushing the company to prioritize sales volume over profitability. This week, U.S. safety regulators pressured Tesla into recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles after their self-driving feature failed to follow posted speed limits or stop at intersections.
Click to expand...
As it must be. It is really a poorly made car with abysmal quality inside and out. Many people who shared with me were shocked how spartan the interiors are and how bad the exterior is. Models haven't been refreshed for years now.

No one uses its automated driving suite. ANd without that these cars dont even have 360 cameras.

Until now it coasted because of three major things - pioneering technology of electric propulsion and ability to bend govt regulations and getting rid of dealers (whom most americans rather avoid dealing at all) and a great fanbase.

It is no longer pioneering now - even car and driver ranked tesla Y in 9 th position within electric SUVs itself.

Tesla is more like the fake meat companies of beyond meat and impossible foods. Garbage product which commands a premium because of hype .
They do serve a need but more like a cheap subsitiution.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
31,511
28
20,692
Country
United States
Location
United States
letsrock said:
As it must be. It is really a poorly made car with abysmal quality inside and out. Many people who shared with me were shocked how spartan the interiors are and how bad the exterior is. Models haven't been refreshed for years now.

No one uses its automated driving suite. ANd without that these cars dont even have 360 cameras.

Until now it coasted because of three major things - pioneering technology of electric propulsion and ability to bend govt regulations and getting rid of dealers (whom most americans rather avoid dealing at all) and a great fanbase.

It is no longer pioneering now - even car and driver ranked tesla Y in 9 th position within electric SUVs itself.

Tesla is more like the fake meat companies of beyond meat and impossible foods. Garbage product which commands a premium because of hype .
They do serve a need but more like a cheap subsitiution.
Click to expand...

Tesla main goal is to get EVs adopted by getting the price low so people will switch over to them. Unfortunately that means being maniacally spartan about everything to reduce the parts list.

360 coming:
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Elon Musk says his biggest Tesla competition will be a Chinese automaker: ‘They work the smartest’
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
1K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla cuts prices in the US and Europe by up to 20 percent
Replies
4
Views
285
Beast
B
beijingwalker
China doesn't need to sell a single car in the US to dominate the American electric car market
Replies
3
Views
181
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla sees over 900% sales growth [YoY] in Germany in January
Replies
1
Views
156
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla stops taking Model 3 Long Range orders as backlog extends to 2023
Replies
0
Views
326
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom