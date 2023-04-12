‘An enemy of Awami League and people’: Hasina slams Prothom Alo (Leading Daily in Bangladesh)​

Those who 'speak out on corruption are now talking in favour of those convicted of graft', the prime minister says​

Staff Correspondentbdnews24.comPublished : 10 April 2023, 02:49 AMUpdated : 10 April 2023, 02:49 AMThe Bangla-language daily Prothom Alo is "an enemy of the Awami League, democracy, and the people of Bangladesh", says Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Those who speak out against corruption are now talking in favour of the people who are convicted in corruption cases, Hasina said during a session in parliament on Monday.“A seven-year-old child was encouraged to tell a lie by paying him Tk 10. And that too for a statement like -- we need the freedom to ensure meat and rice [food] for everyone.”“They published his words. It was all done by a popular daily. The name is Prothom Alo [First Light], but they act under cover of darkness," she said.The MPs banged on their tables in agreement with the prime minister, saying ‘shame, shame’. They also sounded their support when Hasina described the Prothom Alo as an enemy of the Awami League, democracy and the people.“With a heavy heart, I must say that they never want stability in the country. They were elated when an emergency was declared in 2007. It was then that two newspapers rolled up their sleeves [to achieve their goals],” Hasina said.“They were accompanied by another person who built a business out of accumulating interest on loans. That person was dear to the United States. The US never raised the question of how the MD of Grameen Bank, a legally registered social business organisation, had millions of dollars. Did they ever ask about the source of money at home and abroad?”Now the same people who siphoned money from the poor, are speaking of a ‘war against corruption’ and ‘humanity,’ Hasina said. “They bag international awards, work to destroy democracy and spoil the fortunes of the ordinary people.”“They are trying to eliminate democracy and introduce a government that will not act democratically. It will be an undemocratic action. Some of our intellectuals, who live on selling their intellect, keep licking the boots of those [corrupt people] for a little money,” Hasina said.The US does not practise its democratic norms beyond the Atlantic, said Hasina. “Does the definition of democracy change when it comes to the [countries on the other side of the Atlantic]? Why are you supporting a military dictator? I raised this question earlier and I’m raising it again,” she said.The US lectures Bangladesh on democracy to the cheers of the opposition parties, she said. “They are lecturing us on democracy and human rights. What’s the situation in their country?”“It has the power to topple the government in any country and the Muslim countries, in particular, are experiencing a tough time.”“They are trying to eliminate democracy and introduce a government that will not have a democratic existence. It’ll be an undemocratic action. Some of our intellectuals, who live on selling their intellect, just keep licking the boots of those [corrupt people] only for a little money.”