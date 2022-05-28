What's new

An Electric Bus Caught Fire After Battery Explosion in Paris

B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
28,247
-45
64,400
Country
China
Location
China

www.reuters.com

Paris withdraws Bollore's electric buses after two catch fire

The public transport operator (RATP) in Paris temporarily suspended on Friday the use of 149 electric buses made by Bollore's Bluebus brand after two of the vehicles caught fire.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - The public transport operator (RATP) in Paris temporarily suspended on Friday the use of 149 electric buses made by Bollore's (BOLL.PA) Bluebus brand after two of the vehicles caught fire.

"The RATP has requested a full report from the manufacturer Bollore to explain the causes of these incidents," the state-owned transport company said in a statement.

Officials at the part of Bollore that makes the Bluebus fleet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.


On Friday, a fully electrified bus caught fire close to the French capital's national library, the RATP said in a statement, adding that no passenger was harmed.

"Given that this was the second fire recently on an electric bus of the same Bollore Bluebus 5SE series in less than a month, RATP took the decision ... to temporarily withdraw the 149 electric buses," RATP said.

Earlier this month, another burning Bluebus vehicle sent a column of thick black smoke into the skies of central Paris on the upmarket Saint-Germain boulevard. read more


RATP, which runs one of the busiest public transport networks in Europe, said it had 500 electric buses in its fleet of 4,700 vehicles.

The RATP's electric buses are supplied by: Bollore Bluebus, Alstom (ALSO.PA) and CNH's Heuliez Bus (CNHI.MI).
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
‘Proterra Powered’ electric bus travels 1,700 miles using only public chargers, exceeding 300 miles during certain legs
Replies
0
Views
226
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tai Hai Chen
BYD Receives One Of Largest Electric Bus Orders In Italy — 50 Electric Buses
Replies
0
Views
229
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
B
225 buses of Dhaka Nagar Paribahan are plying on 3 more routes
Replies
1
Views
267
Bilal9
Bilal9
beijingwalker
Why China’s electric vehicles are all over Europe
Replies
6
Views
291
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
Bangladesh reviews Russian proposal to procure oil from them
Replies
2
Views
139
BananaRepublicUK
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom