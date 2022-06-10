An election ban imposed on the Swedish Communist Party, which opposes NATO membership

The Swedish Communist Party was banned from participating in the September 11 elections under its own name. The party, which could participate in the election with an abbreviated name as a result of the objection to the decision, was also reacted to the application for membership in NATO.According to the statement on the In Defense of Communism news site, the election board in the country cited the ban on participating in the elections under the name of the Swedish Communist Party as "it bears a similar name with another party". Reminding that they participated in the last four elections under the name of the Swedish Communist Party, SKP drew attention to the timing of the ban, although the current situation has not changed.Stating that as a result of the legal objection to the ban decision, they only got the right to participate in the elections with an abbreviated name, SKP said, "Our party's right to participate in the elections under its own name has been denied. We cannot see this as anything other than sabotage and attack on our right to participate in the elections."Last month, the SKP issued a statement reacting to the Social Democratic Party government regarding its decision to join NATO. In the statement, which stated that Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and her party violated their own congress decisions regarding "military neutrality", it was stated that "Swedish politicians cannot defend their own investments on their own. So, it is quite simple: Congress decisions mean nothing when the capital calls."The statement said, "The striking policy change that ended almost 200 years of neutrality is connected with the goals of securing the sphere of influence of Swedish capital and defending its investments abroad. Due to the contradictions in the nature of the capitalist-imperialist system, it is inevitable for capital to seek the most profitable investment and conditions for its growth."