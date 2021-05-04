An attempt at explaining Pakistan's Economic Woes By Ali G

Let's start the discussion by looking at the exchange rate . We always hear people saying that Ishaq Dar kept the rupee at an over valued rate which created difficulties for the incoming PTI Govt in 2018.let's look at the REER (real effective exchange rate). Let me first explain REER. In simple words, REER shows the buying power of a currency at home vs abroad compared to a base year. In the graph below 2010 is set as the base year.Now if the index goes above 100 that means PKR's buying power abroad is more than buying power at home, in other words, the currency is overvalued, and it's cheaper to import products rather than buying locally made products. The opposite is true if the index goes below 100.As a result of an overvalued currency Pakistan's import rose sharply from $44.6B in 2013 to $60.1B in 2018 & at the same time our exports fell from $25B in 2013 to a low of $20.3B in 2016 and slowly rising again to $23.3B in 2018 after devaluation by Miftah IsmailPakistan's Current Account deficit was at $19.9B in 2018, which means the country had less than 6 months of $ to meet its external payments and was at the verge of bankruptcy. We needed a bail out and we needed it quick.Pakistan looked towards IMF once again for a bail out but IMF doesn't just hand out money, they ask you to correct the mistakes that brought you in the position where you had to seek a bail out.Pakistan's biggest mistake was maintaining an over valued rupee and IMF asked Pakistan to adopt a flexible exchange rate instead of a fixed one. This meant that rupee was to be devalued to bring the REER down.An expensive USD meant that all our imports cost a lot more now and since we import a lot of necessities like lentils (daal) this created a very bad effect on all of Pakistan's population and reduced the buying power of a consumer in Pakistan.It created a sharp increase in inflation and wages could not keep up with the increase hence reducing real wages. To curb inflation SBP had to increase interest rate which also increased the cost of doing business.To explain why SBP had to increase interest rate we need to understand that banks lend based on real interest rates not on nominal interest rates. Real interest rate is nominal interest rate - inflation. The next tweet gives an example of why that is.Lets say bread costs Rs.100 & u come to me asking for a Rs.100 loan and promise to pay me Rs.105 next year (5% interest). A year later when you pay me back, inflation turns out to be 10% and bread is now 110. Even though you gave me more money than you borrowed......my buying power has gone down. I could buy bread a year ago but I can not buy bread now. This is why real interest rates need to be positive other wise banks would not lend money to anyone.High interest rates also slow down business activity which contributes to bringing down inflation. In other words we had to shut our whole economy down, fix the factors that were pushing us towards bankruptcy and start again.This is a very painful process but lets not forget that we wouldn't have had to go through all this if we hadn't over valued the rupee to begin with. If anyone tries to tell you otherwise just ask them how else could Pakistan have been saved from bankruptcy?Now moving to the advantage of keeping the currency at its actual value. First of all it decreases unnecessary imports while at the same time making Pakistani products more competitive in the global market, hence increasing exports.A boost in the export sector creates more employment as more labour is needed to manufacture rather than importing goods. So not only does it result in wealth creation it also does a better job of wealth distribution.This also increases our FX reserves and puts us in a better condition to honor our FX payments. Creating more stability and increasing the confidence of a foreigner to invest in Pakistan.There are a lot more things which are too long to discuss in a thread. I will be making a more detailed video soon in Urdu. For now I am going to be writing another thread soon on how despite doing everything wrong PMLN managed to keep GDP growth high.How PMLN govt managed to keep the GDP growth rate high Every time I debate economy with a PMLN supporter I get 2 arguments: 1. $ 100 ka tha 2. GDP growth 5.8% thiTo begin the discussion we first need to understand the multiplier effect. Multiplier effect basically says that if money is injected in to an economy from a source (govt in this case) that money is multiplied in the economy.Lets look at an example of how that money is multiplied. Lets say that the govt starts a mega project that temporarily employs thousands of workers and when all those workers get paid, they all decide to go buy cars.The demand for cars increases and the manufacturer now needs to employ more people to increase production to keep up with the demand. Now when all these new workers at the car factory get paid, they all go buy furniture and demand for furniture increases.This chain reaction keeps going on and more and more demand is created in the economy and consumption goes up and businesses start making money and the whole economy starts running.This is what PMLN did and at first it sounds like a good way to keep things going but there a few issues with this. First of all consumption driven growth strategy is used when we see that we have unused production capacity and we need to give the economy a pushSecond is that since PKR was overvalued, the demand created was for imported goods and not for local goods, since it was cheaper to import rather than buy local goods. Below is an example from Bloomberg that shows that local industry was not benefiting from this strategy.Third reason also explains what I said in the first reason. We were spending borrowed money on projects that needed more money to run and at some point we had to stop spending money we don't have.We saw that in 2019 and all the economic activity was killed at its source since it was unsustainable to keep spending at the same rate, all the temporary jobs that were created were lost and all the unsustainable economic activity was killed.This is also one of the points raised by IMF in Pakistan's review in 2018 where they reffered to this "high growth" as "weak and unbalanced"This thread presents one of the reasons y we call the high growth in PMLN time "unsustainable" I might add more to this thread as I do more research and get input from others