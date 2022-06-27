An Asian tiger in the making

"In 1971, it was much poorer with a per capita GDP of $133.6, a third lower than Pakistan’s $178.5. In 2020, the position sharply transformed being two–thirds higher at $1,968.8 as against $1,193.7 of Pakistan, as estimated by the World Bank. Bangladesh, in fact, jumped ahead five years ago and the gap has widened every year thereafter"" In 2020-21, its 5% GDP growth contrasts favourably with the devastation in Maldives whose growth could shrink by as much as 33.6%, followed by India with negative growth of 7.3%, Sri Lanka’s minus 3.6%""Bangladesh’s resilience is largely due to its model of development. It is a frontrunner in improving the socio-economic conditions of its population, especially women"