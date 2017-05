Is Nepal’s premier an Indian spy? The suggestion may sound scandalous, even libelous. But it’s an implication that has reportedly been leveled by a Nepali politician against Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai.



Rishi Raj Baral, a literary expert in the Communist Party and until July the editor of Samaybadda, claims that Bhattarai, who is also a senior Maoist leader, is an agent for India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).



Baral initially made the allegation in an article in the Annaporna Post in September. And Baral would, on the surface, appear to have some idea what he’s talking about. After all, he once worked for the Nepal Intelligence Department.



Baral says that Bhattarai has been propped up by India, arguing that this is why he formed a government that included all pro-India parties. He also warns of the “Sikkimization” of Nepal, and believes Maoist chief Prachanda is also a part of the Indian “plot.”



These are strong allegations, but nothing new for some Nepali politicians, who have at times used the India card to thwart Nepal’s ongoing peace process.

