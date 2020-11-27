Log in
An Arab country threatens Pakistan to collapse Pak Stock Exchange - Haroon Rasheed
Thread starter
ASKardar
Start date
33 minutes ago
ASKardar
FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2019
551
1
1,118
Country
Location
33 minutes ago
#1
Chakar The Great
SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
4,162
0
2,286
Country
Location
31 minutes ago
#2
Haroon Rasheed?? people like him make ridiculous predictions to stay relevant.
He is no body.
Black.Mamba
FULL MEMBER
Oct 16, 2020
193
0
369
Country
Location
29 minutes ago
#3
He always seems to be high on something potent and use big statements to remain relevant
Horus
ADMINISTRATOR
May 3, 2009
39,746
406
95,897
Country
Location
27 minutes ago
#4
This baldy has lost all of his credibility.
El Sidd
ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
55,626
9
45,952
Country
Location
25 minutes ago
#5
Must be Israel
Aspen
SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2019
2,387
1
4,290
Country
Location
24 minutes ago
#6
Why do Pakistanis have to be so dramatic on everything?
Mamluk
FULL MEMBER
Aug 30, 2016
1,749
3
3,090
Country
Location
16 minutes ago
#7
Waste of time.
