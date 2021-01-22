What's new

An Apology

Hi All - Some of you may remember me, most probably not, it's been a while.

Last time I was online I did get involved in a lot of threads on religion towards the end which gets me triggered so bad and I most likely caused offense. For that I am sorry. That was never my intention but having reflected it is unacceptable. I am planning to stay away from this topic. We can agree to disagree because some of my concepts are very left field and unorthodox and its best I stay away from this topic as I really don't want to cause any offense. I respect all backgrounds and faiths, I totally get it's a sensitive area for all.

I might be far away and haven't been to Pakistan for a long long while, but I will always be on your side and watching your rise, I love you all.
 
