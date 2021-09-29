An apology is required to the people of Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Following the heinous lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot much of the Pakistani people are in shock. It won't last, our land is used to frequent tragedy.



There has been a topic open offering apologies and condolences to the people of Sri Lanka. I think it is not good enough.



As much as I agree with the sentiment I disagree with the idea that we the citizens of Pakistan should apologise for things we are not responsible for.



I think the guilty parties should apologise.



The government who fails to control extremism and appease extremists.



The establishment especially the senior leadership of the Armed forces, in particular the Army who have long provided cover and support to unsavoury elements in turn for their use as proxies against political parties.



The political parties who's short term vision and complete disregard for national interest have long tolerated and partnered with vocal extremists to woo a few more voters.



The judiciary, police and lawyers who have picked at the carcass of justice in our country in exchange for bribes. They are the ringmasters and the clowns in the circus of blasphemy laws.



The clergy in our country who have sat back like cowards and refused to speak out in these cases. They have made the biggest mockery of the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) through thier inaction.



I think the above stated people should apologise to the people of Pakistan first and then also to Sri Lanka.



Yesterday I also felt the need to offer an apology, but upon reflection I didn't. Why?



1. I didn't do anything wrong.

2. I don't have the authority to prevent this sort of action.

3. I have not been elected to represent our state.



As you know I live in the UK and for the last 21 years I've experienced racists even at govt level trying to associate the wrong doings of others to me, just because they share a religion with me. I have not accepted that, and I don't think any of you should either.



Blaming yourself out of a sense of shame is stupid. What you should do is take action and protest against those responsible and thier facilitators.



I offer my sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and to all victims of extremist violence. As a Pakistani national I will demand my government take deep rooted and sustained action against extremists in our nation.