Could this be applied on a global bias against Pakistan? A lot of media outlets around are linked with one another; VOA and it's associates is an example.

One can easily note dissimilarities between opinions expressed on Western leaning media and those which lean away from the West. Remember the BBC fiasco about Asad Umar's interview? Then this current example of NYT? It's not hard to see what point I'm raising.



Then is the social media and with its clickbait culture. And bots and what not. I don't think comparisons are needed with other news outlets; especially since one can easily make out the big picture.

Click to expand...