An analysis of India, pakistan and China – war case scenario

Raj-Hindustani

May 4, 2019
People of Pakistan believe that China will fight a war with India, is that true? The answer is NO and Never.

Now the question comes “Why” –

There are several reasons but the most reason is that– India is a nuclear power and for survival & if no options will be left by knowing that India will be destroyed in the war… but before All major Chinese cities will be on nuclear missile targets.

So the question comes, does China have the ability to destroy all incoming missiles? The answer is “NO”, no country has that ability and such capability.

So, again the question comes-

CEPC and Investment/loan of china in Pakistan are more important than the risk of losing Millions of Chinese and major cities?

Anwer is very simple – NO



Again the question comes, so what is the future of the china and India relationship?

Answer is – They will maintain the same status quote in coming years and trade & business will be continued.

So what about India vs Pak war scenario?

Yes, definitely as per the present scenario they will indirectly support Pakistan and supply arms but will never get directly involved.

The last question comes- will it help Pakistan to win over India?

Answer is “NO” – any war between India and Pakistan will not be limited, the Chinese will supply military arms to Pakistan and India will get military arms from other countries. Pakistan might completely destroyed and India might 60-70 %, no one will be the winner…

This is all my personal opinion on India, China, and Pakistan scenario.
 

