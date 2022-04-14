What's new

'An American Epidemic': With Over 45,000 Fatalities in a Year, Here's Why US is Grappling with Gun Deaths

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,500
-5
89,251
Country
China
Location
China

'An American Epidemic': With Over 45,000 Fatalities in a Year, Here's Why US is Grappling with Gun Deaths | In GFX​

Gun control law is one of the most divisive issues in US politics. With each mass shooting, antagonism grows between both sides of the gun control argument.

World | News18.com | April 13, 2022, 14:14 IST

whatsapp-image-2022-04-13-at-1.41.12-pm.jpeg

whatsapp-image-2022-04-13-at-1.41.20-pm.jpeg

whatsapp-image-2022-04-13-at-1.41.47-pm.jpeg

whatsapp-image-2022-04-13-at-1.41.48-pm.jpeg



https://www.news18.com/photogallery/world/an-american-epidemic-with-over-45000-fatalities-in-a-year-heres-why-us-is-grappling-with-gun-deaths-in-gfx-4974895-3.html
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Guns overtake car crashes as leading cause of US trauma-related deaths, Millions of years of potential life lost to guns
Replies
3
Views
301
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Fueled by gun violence, cities across the US are breaking all-time homicide records this year
Replies
3
Views
272
Oldman1
O
beijingwalker
U.S. drug deaths surpass 100,000 for first time over a 12-month period , spurred by pandemic
2
Replies
25
Views
843
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
14-year-old girl fatally shot by LAPD called US 'safest country in the world,' father says
Replies
2
Views
318
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
COVID-19, overdoses pushed US to highest death total ever
Replies
0
Views
86
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom