An American Base in Pakistan is a reality

DERA MURAD JAMALI: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has proposed a piece of land to be acquired for establishing a new air base in the Notal area of Nasirabad district, Balochistan.

Officials of the PAF and the district administration visited the Notal area on Sunday.

According to Nasirabad Deputy Commissioner Azhar Shezad, a delegation of the PAF proposed a tract of land to be acquired for establishing the air base.

After a meeting on the matter, the project will be taken up with the Board of Revenue.

It’s expected that under the project Notal area will be developed which will shift focus from Jacobabad, Sindh, to Nasirabad.

The air base project will be soon materialised and open up the opportunity doors for locals and development of Nasirabad district.

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2021



The question is
What is the Sudden need to have an Airbase in That Particular Area?
Have we raised a new Squadron?
Deployed any significantly new assets?
the only explanation that makes sense is this
I Know president have denied providing any base but Pakistan has history of going back on its words
And our military also has a history of treating us like shoelaces and worshiping Americans despite our Strategic goals being completely opposite.
 
No its not.

1. We are fighting an insurgency in an area we are investing billions into. We need to protect the money. We have a topic open on this airbase where it is discussed extensively.

2. We already raised extra divisions of the army to protect CPEC investment. Why not an airfield?

3. The Americans already have an airbase we vacated for them which they've used for 20 years. Why would we especially build one?

4. Why would we publicly and outright state no more American bases only to build them an airfield? There was no compulsion to state no more bases. Its a political own goal to highlight your own soon to be hypocrisy.
 
we have been fighting insurgency in that regions for quite some time now, at least for 4 decades now.
we have adequate apparatus for protection of CPEC as is, especially after establishment of SSD(Special service division). Although why at corp level is beyond me. Hopefully there scope is much broader of course.

I would love to believe that our "decision-makers" are competent and have Pakistan's self interest above everything. but that has not been historically true. and while their actions might have been motivated by Pakistan's National interest. Analyzing past have concluded that their decisions if not entirely Wrong were miscalculated.
 
