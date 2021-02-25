An American Base in Pakistan is a reality

DERA MURAD JAMALI: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has proposed a piece of land to be acquired for establishing a new air base in the Notal area of Nasirabad district, Balochistan.



Officials of the PAF and the district administration visited the Notal area on Sunday.



According to Nasirabad Deputy Commissioner Azhar Shezad, a delegation of the PAF proposed a tract of land to be acquired for establishing the air base.



After a meeting on the matter, the project will be taken up with the Board of Revenue.



It’s expected that under the project Notal area will be developed which will shift focus from Jacobabad, Sindh, to Nasirabad.



The air base project will be soon materialised and open up the opportunity doors for locals and development of Nasirabad district.



Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2021







The question is

What is the Sudden need to have an Airbase in That Particular Area?

Have we raised a new Squadron?

Deployed any significantly new assets?

the only explanation that makes sense is this

I Know president have denied providing any base but Pakistan has history of going back on its words

And our military also has a history of treating us like shoelaces and worshiping Americans despite our Strategic goals being completely opposite.