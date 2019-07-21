An Air Force One that flies at five times the speed of sound?

Imran Khan said: BS no one will fly on it concord was last thing Click to expand...

For Concorde, Economics Trumped Technology With the shutdown of the Concorde service by British Airways, and by Air France last May, supersonic commercial travel became a thing of the past.

Concorde wasn't very profitable. This isn't an issue with Presidential/military planes."...It is unlikely that supersonic commercial flight, at least on the scale of the Concorde, will be revived anytime in the near future, largely because the Concorde showed that such an operation was not financially viable, industry executives and experts say."