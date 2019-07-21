What's new

An Air Force One that flies at five times the speed of sound?

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
20,689
23
15,398
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.cnn.com

An Air Force One that flies at five times the speed of sound?

US aviation start-ups Exosonic and Hermeus have been awarded contracts to develop supersonic and hypersonic planes that could be used as Air Force One
www.cnn.com www.cnn.com

There could be a supersonic Air Force One prototype airplane as early as 2025, with the US Air Force getting busy awarding development contracts.

California start-up Exosonic is working on a low-boom supersonic Mach 1.8 twinjet which caught the eye of the US Air Force's Presidential and Executive Airlift Directorate (PE).

It was announced last week that Exosonic has been issued a contract to develop supersonic executive transport that could be used as Air Force One.

That's on top of the news last month that Atlanta-based Hermeus Corporation, which is working on a hypersonic 20-seater that promised to deliver passengers from New York to London in 90 minutes, has received investment from the same directorate.
Hermeus is partnering with the US Air Force and PE to develop its Mach 5 craft, pictured at the top of the article, in order to support the presidential and executive fleet.

CNN reported last year that, after more than five decades and 11 administrations, President Donald Trump was planning to give the livery of the presidential Air Force One plane a patriotic-themed makeover.

Now the United States administration behind Space Force is taking an equally ambitious approach to its top-league transport.
The Exosonic's 70-seater boasts a 5,000-nautical-mile range and, thanks to boom-softening techniques, it should be able to fly overland at almost twice the speed of sound without upsetting residents down below.

"The future for global rapid passenger travel is low-boom supersonic flight," said Exosonic's CEO, Norris Tie, in a statement.
"Low boom allows travelers to fly at supersonic speeds without generating disruptive booms for those on the ground."
So what kind of speeds are we talking? Well, Mach 1.8 is around 1,381 miles per hour (2,222 kilometers) and so Exosonic's craft promises to halve cruise times compared to existing aircraft.

Exosonic will also be working with the US Air Force to modify the aircraft cabin so it has the necessary communications equipment security measures, and the kind of classy fittings that will allow US leaders and their guests to work and rest on board.
A US Air Force One supersonic prototype could be rolled out by 2025, reports Military.com.
Hermeus hypersonic airplane concept
Hermeus successfully tested a Mach 5 engine prototype in February 2020.
Courtesy Hermeus

CNN Travel reported on Hermeus in 2019, when the aerospace company was attracting attention for its plans to develop a craft twice as fast as Concorde, the supersonic plane that made its final transatlantic flight in October 2003 and traveled between New York and London in under four hours.

Hypersonic travel is generally regarded as reaching speeds of Mach 5 or above, or five times the speed of sound. Hermeus successfully tested a Mach 5 engine prototype in February this year, having designed it from scratch.
"At Hermeus, we are looking to build high-speed aircraft faster and cheaper than has ever been done," Skyler Shuford, Hermeus co-founder and chief operating officer, tells CNN Travel. "We built a Mach 5 engine prototype in only nine months and for less than two million dollars."

The Hermeus founders include former employees from SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket start-up, and Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos' secretive space venture. All four founders worked together at Generation Orbit, where they worked on the development of a hypersonic rocket-plane and the US Air Force's newest X-Plane.

Screen Shot 2020-09-07 at 3.54.16 PM.jpg
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
20,689
23
15,398
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.greencarcongress.com

Hermeus wins Air Force investment after demonstrating Mach 5 engine; focused on Presidential and Executive Airlift fleet

Hermeus Corporation, an aerospace start-up developing Mach 5 commercial aircraft, has won a $1.5-million SBIR Phase II award with the US Air Force and the Presidential and Executive Airlift Directorate to work toward hypersonic travel for the Department of Defense. This award comes under an...
www.greencarcongress.com

Hermeus wins Air Force investment after demonstrating Mach 5 engine; focused on Presidential and Executive Airlift fleet

Hermeus Corporation, an aerospace start-up developing Mach 5 commercial aircraft, has won a $1.5-million SBIR Phase II award with the US Air Force and the Presidential and Executive Airlift Directorate to work toward hypersonic travel for the Department of Defense. This award comes under an Other Transaction For Prototype Agreement Direct to Phase II contract through AFWERX after Hermeus successfully tested a Mach 5 engine prototype in February 2020.

AFWERX is a US Air Force program intended to foster a culture of innovation within the service. Encompassing a number of programs supported with relatively small amounts of funding, the initiative is intended to circumvent bureaucracy and engage new entrepreneurs in Air Force programs.

The Presidential and Executive Airlift Directorate is responsible for the life cycle management of VC-25A and VC-25B (the military version of the Boeing 747 operated as Air Force One), as well as a number of executive and special mission aircraft, such as Gulfstream-based aircraft.

The effort is focused on rapidly assessing modifications to Hermeus Mach 5 aircraft to support the Presidential and Executive Airlift fleet. The contract supports the evaluation of potential hypersonic military transports for a 9-19-seat aircraft, including for the executive airlift mission, according to Aviation Week Defense Editor Steve Trimble.

AirForceOne-v1_small

Early integration of unique Air Force requirements for high-speed mobility and evaluation of interfaces between high-speed aircraft and existing communications, airport, and air traffic control infrastructure lays the groundwork for a seamless transition to service.

Additionally, Hermeus will prepare test plans to reduce technical risk associated with these modifications to support Air Force requirements.

Hermeus_engine_prototype_firing

Mach 5 engine prototype.​

Leaps in capability are vital as we work to complicate the calculus of our adversaries. By leveraging commercial investment to drive new technologies into the Air Force, we are able to maximize our payback on Department of Defense investments. The Presidential and Executive Airlift Directorate is proud to support Hermeus in making this game-changing capability a reality as we look to recapitalize the fleet in the future.
—Brigadier General Ryan Britton, Program Executive Officer for Presidential and Executive Airlift​
Click to expand...
Screen Shot 2020-09-07 at 4.17.11 PM.jpg

Preceding the award, the Hermeus team designed from scratch, built, and successfully tested a Mach 5 engine prototype, in only 9 months. The test campaign both served as risk reduction for Hermeus’ turbine-based combined cycle engine architecture and illustrates the team’s ability to execute with schedule and funding efficiency.

Using our pre-cooler technology, we’ve taken an off-the-shelf gas turbine engine and operated it at flight speed conditions faster than the famed SR-71. In addition, we’ve pushed the ramjet mode to Mach 4-5 conditions, demonstrating full-range hypersonic air-breathing propulsion capability.
—Glenn Case, Hermeus’ CTO​
Click to expand...
The Hermeus founders consist of alumni from SpaceX and Blue Origin. Additionally, all four worked together at Generation Orbit, where AJ Piplica served as CEO and Glenn Case, Mike Smayda, and Skyler Shuford served as technical directors. While there, they led the development of the X-60A, a hypersonic rocket-plane and the Air Force’s newest X-Plane.
 
Last edited:
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
20,689
23
15,398
Country
United States
Location
United States
Imran Khan said:
BS no one will fly on it concord was last thing
Click to expand...
Concorde wasn't very profitable. This isn't an issue with Presidential/military planes.


www.nytimes.com

For Concorde, Economics Trumped Technology

With the shutdown of the Concorde service by British Airways, and by Air France last May, supersonic commercial travel became a thing of the past.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
For Concorde, Economics Trumped Technology

"...It is unlikely that supersonic commercial flight, at least on the scale of the Concorde, will be revived anytime in the near future, largely because the Concorde showed that such an operation was not financially viable, industry executives and experts say."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
P That U.S. Air Force B-52 Flying Over The Black Sea Was Bait For The Russians Air Warfare 2
F-22Raptor U.S. Air Force F-15EXs Flying From Okinawa Could Fire Hypersonic Missiles At Targets 2,000 Miles Awa China & Far East 6
SecularNationalist Indian air force jets fly close to Karachi in attack formation Pakistan Air Force 72
Get Ya Wig Split Air Force Ospreys and Super Hercs fly together over Tokyo during Samurai Surge drill Air Warfare 0
Get Ya Wig Split Arizona-Based Air Force Jets Filled The Sky Over Phoenix For Jaw-Droppingly Huge Flying Salute Americas 2
Hamartia Antidote Trump on Air Force One flies [only 800 feet] over Daytona 500 Americas 5
M Will America's F-35 Soon Be Flying In The Indian Air Force? Indian Defence Forum 48
Alternatiiv Turkey’s air force can barely fly its F-16s - analyst Turkish Defence Forum 25
UniverseWatcher Flying & fighting in the North American F-86F Sabre: Pakistan Air Force pilot interview Pakistan Air Force 4
TruthTheOnlyDefense Royal Australian Air force fly over Sydney Harbour World Affairs 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top