An agreement was reached to bring Turkmenistan gas to Turkiye via Azerbaijan.

Cumhurbaşkanı Yardımcısı Oktay: Türkmen gazının Türkiye'ye taşınmasında sona yaklaşıldı Cumhurbaşkanı Yardımcısı Fuat Oktay, Türkmenistan ziyaretine ilişkin TRT Haber'e değerlendirmelerde bulundu. Oktay, Türkmenistan doğal gazının Türkiye’ye taşınması çalışmalarında sona yaklaşıldığını söyledi.

Hazar Denizi'ndeki anlaşma bölge için ne getirir? Hazar'da neredeyse 25 yıllık anlaşmazlığa son veren Türkmenistan ve Azerbaycan’ın Dışişleri Bakanları Türkiye'de bir araya geliyor. "Dostluk" adı verilen petrol yatağında iki ülke ortak çalışacak. Anlaşmadan memnun olan Ankara'nın eli de güçlendi.

The sixth Turkiye-Turkmenistan Intergovernmental Joint Economic Commission Meeting was held in Ashgabat with the participation of Vice President Fuat Oktay.In line with the integration efforts between the two countries, delegations from Turkiye and Turkmenistan came together and agreed on a roadmap consisting of 72 items.Fuat Oktay said that President Erdoğan invited the Turkmen Leader Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Turkiye , and stated that the Turkiye-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan trilateral summit would be held after the visit; He stated that a well could be operated together in the friendship(Dostluk sahası) zone.Making evaluations about the meeting to TRT Haber, Fuat Oktay said that a serious cooperation will be made between the two countries in the fields of transportation, agriculture, health, construction and especially energy:"There is a serious cooperation under the energy heading, especially regarding the transportation of Turkmen natural gas to Turkiye or Turkiye's purchase of natural gas from Turkmenistan. We are trying to put the final point this days. There are several alternatives. Either using the Tanap over the Caspian Sea, or via ships. We are working on these alternatives."And according to the news in the evening, it seems that an agreement has been reached on the road map. The most critical threshold is exceeded in the transportation of Turkmen gas to Europe independently from Russia.