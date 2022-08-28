What's new

an aging Tom Cruise takes on Wagner Su-57 jets in Hollywood's latest Top Gun movie

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
23,479
-54
11,350
Country
Canada
Location
Canada




@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor @RescueRanger @ZeGerman @zartosht @Paul2 @Corax @mike2000 is back @Broccoli @oberschlesier @MeFishToo @Gomig-21 @Foinikas @aziqbal @libertad @Akritas @aviator_fan @Beny Karachun @Hamartia Antidote
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Putin Da Man arrives in Iran for state visit
Replies
1
Views
315
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Turkey, Iran, Russia form Triple Entente to counter Anglo Saxon (the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada) hegemony
2
Replies
15
Views
852
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
France (where Napoleon is from) and Germany (where Hitler is from) which are the masters of EU announced no VISA ban on Russian civilians
Replies
4
Views
97
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Another American soldier has been KIA during the Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Replies
0
Views
125
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Not my war! Angry Ukrainian young men fight back against military drafters. Many escape to Russia as refugees or go to the West.
Replies
4
Views
69
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom