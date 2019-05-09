What's new

An African country contracts for 20 French naval landing ships

1642394443824.png


According to information published by the French news site “Actu.fr” on January 11, 2022, the French shipyard company CMN Group has started building landing ships for an undisclosed African country. The ship is designed to carry out amphibious operations, transport combat vehicles and troops.

This is the first time that the French group CMG has built landing ships. In 2016, CMN received a contract to build 20 ships for an African country. The first landing ship is scheduled for delivery in the summer of 2023, and another in 2025.

Landing ship (LST) or tank landing ship is the naval designation for ships designed to support amphibious operations by carrying tanks, vehicles, cargo and landing forces directly ashore at docks or docks. These ships enable amphibious assaults on almost any shore.

According to the technical characteristics published by the French website “Actu.fr”, the new CMN landing ship will be powered by two engines and will be able to reach a maximum speed of 16 knots (30 km / h). The ship's crew will include 18 sailors.

The new CMN landing ship will be 70 meters long and 10.6 meters wide. Steel hull and superstructure. Watertight bulkheads ensure the ship's survival in the event of damage. The ship will be able to carry up to 200 tons of military equipment, troops and combat vehicles.

The CMN Landing Ship is designed to carry up to 260 soldiers and also has a small 5.25m vessel with a dedicated winch that can be used to perform landings.

1642394535526.png
 
