What's new

An African American was arrested at gunpoint in his own home in Wisconsin after neighbors didn’t recognize him

Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
10,528
-16
18,141
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Just like RSS tortures its minorities in Hindustan, the US has KKK fanatics who like to hate minorities.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
W.11 people arrested for possessing legal marijuana in DC were 90% African Americans Americas 8
Cliftonite Indian Muslims should learn something from African Americans Central & South Asia 212
scope Racism and coronavirus double the damage inflicted upon African Americans COVID-19 Coronavirus 5
Azadkashmir African American invention and how they advance America Members Club 7
war&peace Israeli rabbi slammed for calling African-Americans ‘monkeys’ Middle East & Africa 29
MultaniGuy Why some African Americans are moving to Africa Middle East & Africa 31
Solomon2 Shelby Steele Claims That African-American 'Oppression is Over' Americas 0
ultron Missouri African American woman state senator calls for assassinating Trump Americas 13
I 'INDIA IS THE MOST RACIST COUNTRY I HAVE BEEN TO' - AN AFRICAN-AMERICAN'S POV Central & South Asia 16
TaiShang Six African-American women found dead in police custody in July World Affairs 5

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top