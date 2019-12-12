What's new

An academic poll about Human Beings

In general, Human Beings are:

  • Honest & Genuine

  • Dishonest & Cheats

  • Killers & Murderers

Results are only viewable after voting.
IsThisNameAvailable

IsThisNameAvailable

FULL MEMBER
Jul 30, 2020
164
-1
63
Country
India
Location
India
This poll is purely for academic knowledge. I want to know what do people in general consider human being to be like.

In general, are humans being honest & genuine?
Or are they dishonest & cheats?
Or are they murders & killers?

What do you think?

In my opinion, all murderers & killers are likely to be dishonest & cheats also. So if you think, humans in general are "murders & killers" as well as "dishonest & cheats" please select "murderers & killers" because it is a stronger attribute than dishonesty & cheating.

But, most likely again, and in my opinion again, very few dishonest & cheat persons may be murderers & killers. Therefore, in this case, you should select "dishonest & cheat".

And if you feel that in general humans are good, honest, helping, genuine, truth-speakers etc please select "honest & genuine" as your option

In short, you are requested to select the SINGLE most appropriate choice. Select the single most prevalent strongest attribute humans in general possess as per your opinion.

Please think carefully before voting because you cant change your vote later.

Thanks for your participation
 
Sabretooth

Sabretooth

FULL MEMBER
Aug 31, 2018
1,608
0
2,625
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Things are not that simple. The world is not white or black is we make it out to be. Situation is extremely grey. I personally try my best not to judge people for things they have done, might have done and may do (although sometimes I fail and get on the high horse as I am only human) and would like the same for me to not be judged by anyone except my God.

People often consider me as a nice and genuine person but that is a perception I have built around me. No one has seen my true face except me or what I might have or not have done to survive in these indecent times.

Humans are "a product of their environment and circumstances". Add this to your poll. Because human's capacity to do good or bad is equal. It is a paradox. You cannot simply put them in one category or the other.
 
IsThisNameAvailable

IsThisNameAvailable

FULL MEMBER
Jul 30, 2020
164
-1
63
Country
India
Location
India
Sabretooth said:
Things are not that simple. The world is not white or black is we make it out to be. Situation is extremely grey. I personally try my best not to judge people for things they have done, might have done and may do (although sometimes I fail and get on the high horse as I am only human) and would like the same for me to not be judged by anyone except my God.

People often consider me as a nice and genuine person but that is a perception I have built around me. No one has seen my true face except me or what I might have or not have done to survive in these indecent times.

Humans are "a product of their environment and circumstances". Add this to your poll. Because human's capacity to do good or bad is equal. It is a paradox. You cannot simply put them in one category or the other.
Click to expand...
The question is NOT about capacity of humans. Not at all.

Of-course the world is not black & white. Hence the question is "in general".

Whether we are good or bad depends on situation, environment, circumstances, that is agreed too.

The question is,

Given whatever the "environment and circumstances" currently the world is in (all religions agree, even kafirs do, that the world is nearing its end), what is the most prominent attribute in humans beings of today?

Are they honest in general?
Or dishonest in general?
Or killers in general?
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
18,245
14
16,639
Country
India
Location
India
@IsThisNameAvailable, there are some honest and genuine people, there are some naturally dishonest and murderous people, and lastly the majority are those who can be led by the first category or misled by the second category.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
fitpOsitive Biggest academic Genocide in the history of Pakistan Social & Current Events 75
Jyotish Academic Ranking of World Universities 2020 (ShanghaiRanking) World Affairs 4
beijingwalker Chinese academics divided on idea to turn a centrally administered municipality China & Far East 6
Bogeyman Sources on academic article writing Technology & Science 0
Preacher Question regarding PAF Academic Eligiblity Join Pakistan Air Force 3
J "Indian students ruining academic institutions in New Zealand" - New Zealand MP World Affairs 16
Piotr US Crackdown on China's Huawei Echoes Japan's Toshiba Case in 1980s – Academic China & Far East 2
M I need some info regarding PAF ACCTS (SSC) Academic Test Join Pakistan Air Force 1
Devil Soul Academic Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges by Multan court Social & Current Events 154
P Debunking Genocidal and casualty claim of 1971 war using academic sources. Strategic & Foreign Affairs 15

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top