An academic poll about Human Beings

This poll is purely for academic knowledge. I want to know what do people in general consider human being to be like.
In general, are humans being honest & genuine?
Or are they dishonest & cheats?
Or are they murders & killers?
What do you think?
In my opinion, all murderers & killers are likely to be dishonest & cheats also. So if you think, humans in general are "murders & killers" as well as "dishonest & cheats" please select "murderers & killers" because it is a stronger attribute than dishonesty & cheating.
But, most likely again, and in my opinion again, very few dishonest & cheat persons may be murderers & killers. Therefore, in this case, you should select "dishonest & cheat".
And if you feel that in general humans are good, honest, helping, genuine, truth-speakers etc please select "honest & genuine" as your option
In short, you are requested to select the SINGLE most appropriate choice. Select the single most prevalent strongest attribute humans in general possess as per your opinion.
Please think carefully before voting because you cant change your vote later.
Thanks for your participation
