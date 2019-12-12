An academic poll about Human Beings

Things are not that simple. The world is not white or black is we make it out to be. Situation is extremely grey. I personally try my best not to judge people for things they have done, might have done and may do (although sometimes I fail and get on the high horse as I am only human) and would like the same for me to not be judged by anyone except my God.



People often consider me as a nice and genuine person but that is a perception I have built around me. No one has seen my true face except me or what I might have or not have done to survive in these indecent times.



Humans are "a product of their environment and circumstances". Add this to your poll. Because human's capacity to do good or bad is equal. It is a paradox. You cannot simply put them in one category or the other.