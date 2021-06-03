PETA: ban animal slaughter.
Upper Caste: Hail Peta, Fellow Vegetarian organization. Thanks
PETA: We Vegans have higher standards than Hindu vegetarianism, so, Ban Animal Milk. Start using Plant based milk like Soya milk.
Upper Caste: Ban Peta, its assault on Indian tradition and economy
Rest of India:
See, this beef bans was about Money and economically suppressing minorities. Not driven by some genuine love/concern for animals.
Amul Vice-Chairman Valamji Humbal Urges PM Modi To Ban PETA; Alleges 'foreign Conspiracy'
Image Credits: PTI/ Twitter - @PetaIndia/@ValamjiRHumbal
Update: PETA India's CEO and Veterinarian Dr Manilal Valliyate has issued a statement, saying: "Amul has shown itself to be a bully, unable to appreciate the public’s concern for animals, and a business that apparently cannot change despite changing consumer trends. But no amount of bullying is going to change the fact: vegan eating is taking the world by storm. Consumers are opting for plant milks and other vegan foods because they do not support cruelties like male calves routinely being abandoned or killed since they cannot produce milk, want to experience better health, and are concerned about dairy’s contribution to greenhouse gas, water wastage and other environmental concerns. Other meat and dairy businesses know that vegans mean good business for them and farmers, and are investing in and creating vegan foods. India is a nation of animal lovers, and now we can be a world leader in compassionate vegan foods too."
Amid its face-off with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Indian dairy major Amul on Tuesday pushed for action. Amul vice-chairman Valamji Humbal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the NGO and said that it was attempting to ruin the livelihood of people. In addition, Humbal also said that PETA's actions tarnish the image of the Indian Dairy Sector.
Amul Vice-chairman Valamji Humbal asks PM Modi to ban PETA
In a release, Himbal asserted that the dairy sector is a crucial contributor to the GDP of India. However, the GDP can be affected he 'adversely' by misinformation, he added. Humbal further alleged a conspiracy against the milk industry of India. Citing milk producers of Gujarat, Humbal further requested PM Modi to initiate action and ban organisations that 'tarnish the image of the dairy industry'.
Both sides have been at loggerheads since PETA asked Amul to use its position to switch to producing vegan milk. The non-profit organisation asked Amul to benefit from the booming vegan food and milk market. PETA stated that the demand for plant-based products is growing.
