‘AMU, Jamia, Darul Uloom Deoband should be bombed’ says Narsinghanand Saraswati

New Delhi : The Dasna Devi Temple priest, Narsinghanand Saraswati, who is famous for his hate speeches against Muslims, has said that bombs should be dropped on Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), a premier seat of learning in the country where the majority of students are Muslims.“AMU should be bombed and destroyed, “Saraswati says in the video which went viral on social media.“AMU continues to produce anti-nationalists and anti humanitarians. If a ‘man’ comes to power in Delhi (the national capital), the first thing he should do is finish Darul Uloom Deoband, Aligarh Muslim University, and then Jamia Millia Islamia (Millia Islamia University). These three must be destroyed on the first day; only then can this country prosper,” he says in the video.Activists, journalists, and students slam the Hindu priestActivists, journalists and students were among the first to criticise Saraswati for such a statement.Senior journalist, Shams ur Rehaman Alavi took to Twitter and wrote, “No outrage or anger on TV channels, no reaction from political class. The level of lawlessness, threat and extremism. Scary situation. Media ignores such threats. No headlines. So no action. If posted on social media, people say, ‘why give publicity’.Student activist, Nasir Khuehami, who is the spokesperson of a Kashmir-based student group said that he’s written to Uttar Pradesh Police demanding the arrest of the priest. “It is very shocking that temples of learning and education are being targeted; Narsingh calling for bombing of institutions like AMU, Jamia and Darul- Uloom Deoband will pose a threat for the institutions and result in real life violence,” Khuehami said.Sajjad Hussain, an activist from Kargil and a JMI alum, posted a video to Twitter to criticize the statement.Earlier, this year, The Ghaziabad priest made derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad at a press conference held at the Delhi Press Club, his remarks gave rise to protests across India.Saraswati also made headlines when supported a man who heckled and thrashed a Muslim child for drinking water at his temple in Dasna in Ghaziabad district.The Uttar Pradesh police are yet to comment on the issue.