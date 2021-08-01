What's new

Amrullah Saleh Needs Some Talib Treatment Urgently

Dual Wielder

Dual Wielder

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,009
3
2,840
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
This puppet is blatantly accusing Pakistan, his escape routes need to be plugged.
Click to expand...
How is it that any different from PLMN? the latter is far worse.. the only difference is one are Pakistani nationals whilst the other is not. You seriously need to get Your priorities straight both are enemies of Pakistan, lets not be selective and play favoritism at the cost of Pakistan's national interests.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom