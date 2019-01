If it helps nullifying and uprooting this rather artificially created Indian presence and influence among present Kabul dispensation, I don't think you will find many among my fellows complaining about it.



No one got crystal ball to predict the future accurately. Ofcourse Taliban are vengeful and will not spare these farsawani northern alliance lot who they not only have historic feud with, but now, consider them as traitors because they facilitated the foreign occupation of Afghansitan. But before that stage is reached, there are many other factors which can decide the fate of likes of Amarullah Saleh. There are whispers going around that Gen Raziq was perhaps neutralised by America itself because he was causing issue in ongoing peace talks with Talibans. Who know, similar fate is waiting for Amarullah Saleh.



As for Ajeet Doval and his likes, he wanted to fight Pakistan to the last Afghans. Its seems, he is running out of his afghans.

