AMRAAM Dodger :: Inspired by True Events

Trailer23

Trailer23

Jun 2, 2012
To hell with my Video Edits...that the boys at
call 'cheezy'.

This is the Real Deal & I better get
from the Mods or i'll be really p!ssed.

As the title of the Topic suggests, behold Nominee for Best Foreign Film (Tamil) at the Academy Awards.

Please click on Link 👉 : Beast
Apologies: File Size is a bit BIG for best [HD] Quality
Here are some visuals you are about to see of Pakistan Army & Pakistan Air Force (Guest Staring - Photos of Quaid).

DAMN! Have you ever seen so many Pakistani Flags in one frame?!!

GRIFFINS !!!

I couldn't upload it on YouTube, but had designed a Thumbnail...

Why isn't that dude in a flight suit? How is he going to get through the G force turns?
 
Why the hell name tag is missing "Jeeinab"

I need to wash my eyes with acid now :cry:

waz said:
Why isn't that dude in a flight suit? How is he going to get through the G force turns?
cause Jeeinab is Beast
 
The entire sequence is funny as hell, but just check out how he's holding the so-called Terrorist. A Briefcase :rofl: .

...& I love the way he say's "LAUNCH".

