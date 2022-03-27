What's new

Amr Bil Maroof - PM Imran Khan Exposed Secret Letter

Pakistan Space Agency said:
President Joe Biden hasn't even bothered to call PM Imran Khan out of courtsey but the attention seeker is now claiming, he has actually received a love letter from him instead.
The ONLY people who talk about this missing phone call are his opponents in Pakistan. Ironically, this obsession with a Biden phone call highlights their own inferiority complex to seek approval from the US.

It is amusing when people broadcast their own inferiority complex while attacking someone who dares to stand tall and reject subservience.
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,004
0
3,084
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Pakistan Space Agency said:
President Joe Biden hasn't even bothered to call PM Imran Khan out of courtsey but the attention seeker is now claiming, he has actually received a love letter from him instead.
You mean like this. Look at face of idiot nawaz.g....
 

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,004
0
3,084
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
HammerHead081 said:
So apparently in 2022, he got a written letter threatening his govt. Only a chutya would believe in this toppi drama.
Only idiots will not listen him. Gaddafi Bashar al-assad mursi Sadam shah fasil. 27 prisdents
in Africa. You an absolute idiot. Just yesterday Biden said they want to change government in Russia. B... get well soon
 
HammerHead081

HammerHead081

FULL MEMBER
Mar 12, 2019
899
-3
1,309
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Cash GK said:
Only idiots will not listen him. Gaddafi Bashar al-assad mursi Sadam shah fasil. 27 prisdents
in Africa. You an absolute idiot. Just yesterday Biden said they want to change government in Russia. B... get well soon
Ajjkal kei zamany mein letter kon bhejta hai, and the said alleged threatening party would sent their threat in writing? Are you out of your mind or are willingly shoving you head up your behind?

Its your typical "yahoodi sazish" - nothing else. Imran Khan's yesterday address was khoda pahar nikla choha. Underwhelming and now the supporters are clutching for straws.
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,004
0
3,084
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
HammerHead081 said:
Ajjkal kei zamany mein letter kon bhejta hai, and the said alleged threatening party would sent their threat in writing? Are you out of your mind or are willingly shoving you head up your behind?

Its your typical "yahoodi sazish" - nothing else. Imran Khan's yesterday address was khoda pahar nikla choha. Underwhelming and now the supporters are clutching for straws.
But they tell the world on video. Biden is saying they want to change government in Russia watch the video
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,004
0
3,084
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
HammerHead081 said:
Oh bhai, what it has to do with Pakistan? Like i said, clutching at straws..
It has much more to do with Pakistan as you have Brain size of chicken. Go and read history of Sadam mursi Gaddafi shah fasil and so may afarican Presidents were killed. Pakistan is 5 largest country on planet with atomic bomb and 5 th largest army. If they can threaten world second most power country openly. Pakistan is nothing for them.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
4,848
0
6,544
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Cash GK said:
It has much more to do with Pakistan as you have Brain size of chicken. Go and read history of Sadam mursi Gaddafi shah fasil and so may afarican Presidents were killed. Pakistan is 5 largest country on planet with atomic bomb and 5 th largest army. If they can threaten world second most power country openly. Pakistan is nothing for them.
Civil war is coming. US will not rest until Pakistan is balkanized.
 
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
2,725
5
5,424
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Cash GK said:
But they tell the world on video. Biden is saying they want to change government in Russia watch the video
This is still the corner stone of US foreign policy.

Biden was one of the architect of current crisis in Ukraine. It is well documented with characters like Nuland etc.

( Fun Fact do people here know that Kiev independent was a project of National endowment fund, yes the same one which is operating in Pakistan as well )

I do not know how some people are so disconnected with/ oblivious to how US acts.
 
koolio

koolio

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 5, 2006
3,721
0
4,522
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
PDM supporters are the worst scums ever, they are too ignorant, short term memory loss, Godfather handed back Kargil in 1999, Godfather quickly went to America for ceasefire, humiliately handed huge part of Kargil territory back to India.

We will find out soon what threats have been issued in the letter, its no surprise Pakistan has been a slave of USA right from the start.
 

