Amr Bil Maroof - PM Imran Khan Exposed Secret Letter

President Joe Biden hasn't even bothered to call PM Imran Khan out of courtsey but the attention seeker is now claiming, he has actually received a love letter from him instead.
What a moronic comment. The video even clarifies that it wasn't addressed to PMO. So no one is claiming that.President Joe Biden hasn't even bothered to call PM Imran Khan out of courtsey but the attention seeker is now claiming, he has actually received a love letter from him instead.
You mean like this. Look at face of idiot nawaz.g....President Joe Biden hasn't even bothered to call PM Imran Khan out of courtsey but the attention seeker is now claiming, he has actually received a love letter from him instead.
Nawaz should be thankful Biden didn't sniff him like those poor little girls he does.You mean like this. Look at face of idiot nawaz.g....
Only idiots will not listen him. Gaddafi Bashar al-assad mursi Sadam shah fasil. 27 prisdentsSo apparently in 2022, he got a written letter threatening his govt. Only a chutya would believe in this toppi drama.
Ajjkal kei zamany mein letter kon bhejta hai, and the said alleged threatening party would sent their threat in writing? Are you out of your mind or are willingly shoving you head up your behind?Only idiots will not listen him. Gaddafi Bashar al-assad mursi Sadam shah fasil. 27 prisdents
in Africa. You an absolute idiot. Just yesterday Biden said they want to change government in Russia. B... get well soon
Where did he claimed that?he has actually received a love letter from him
But they tell the world on video. Biden is saying they want to change government in Russia watch the videoAjjkal kei zamany mein letter kon bhejta hai, and the said alleged threatening party would sent their threat in writing? Are you out of your mind or are willingly shoving you head up your behind?
Its your typical "yahoodi sazish" - nothing else. Imran Khan's yesterday address was khoda pahar nikla choha. Underwhelming and now the supporters are clutching for straws.
Oh bhai, what it has to do with Pakistan? Like i said, clutching at straws..But they tell the world on video. Biden is saying they wants to change government in Russia watch the video
It has much more to do with Pakistan as you have Brain size of chicken. Go and read history of Sadam mursi Gaddafi shah fasil and so may afarican Presidents were killed. Pakistan is 5 largest country on planet with atomic bomb and 5 th largest army. If they can threaten world second most power country openly. Pakistan is nothing for them.Oh bhai, what it has to do with Pakistan? Like i said, clutching at straws..
Civil war is coming. US will not rest until Pakistan is balkanized.It has much more to do with Pakistan as you have Brain size of chicken. Go and read history of Sadam mursi Gaddafi shah fasil and so may afarican Presidents were killed. Pakistan is 5 largest country on planet with atomic bomb and 5 th largest army. If they can threaten world second most power country openly. Pakistan is nothing for them.
But they tell the world on video. Biden is saying they want to change government in Russia watch the video
strong Pakistan with strong leader like khan is not in their interestCivil war is coming. US will not rest until Pakistan is balkanized.