What's new

امریکا اب انڈیا کو کس معاہدے کے تحت استعمال کریگا معید یوسف نےکیسےانڈین صحافی کا غرور خاک میں ملایا راج ناتھ کی سوچ اور مسعود خان کا جنگ کا عندی

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top