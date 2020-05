~





Amnesty urges UN probe into ‘ruthless’ Iran protest killings









Amnesty International urged the UN on Wednesday to launch an inquiry into the killing of protesters by Iranian security forces, six months after they erupted over petrol prices.



The demonstrations broke out across Iran on Nov. 15 after the announcement of a shock decision to hike the price of petrol by up to 200 percent.



They turned violent before being put down by security forces amid a near-total internet blackout.



Amnesty said it had evidence that 304 men, women and children were killed by Iran’s security forces during the “ruthless” crackdown.



The London-based human rights group said 220 of them died within two days, based on its research, including analysis of videos and photos.



It said the “vast majority” were killed by the security forces whose use of force was “unlawful” as there was “no evidence that people were in possession of firearms or that they posed an imminent threat to life.”



“Six months later, the devastated families of victims continue their struggle for truth and justice while facing intense harassment and intimidation from the authorities,” Amnesty’s Philip Luther said