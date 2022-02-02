What's new

Amnesty terms Israel ‘apartheid’ state

PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
5,388
1
6,024
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates

Amnesty terms Israel ‘apartheid’ state

AFPPublished February 2, 2022 - Updated about 4 hours ago



icon-email-black.png

18
Secretary General of Amnesty International Agnes Callamard (L) speaks during a press conference as activist Orly Noy (R) looks on in Jerusalem, on Tuesday. — AFP

Secretary General of Amnesty International Agnes Callamard (L) speaks during a press conference as activist Orly Noy (R) looks on in Jerusalem, on Tuesday. — AFP
JERUSALEM: Amnesty International on Tuesday labelled Israel an “apartheid” state that treats Palestinians as “an inferior racial group”, joining the assessment of other rights groups which the Jewish state vehemently rejects.
“Israel’s cruel policies of segregation, dispossession and exclusion across all territories under its control clearly amount to apartheid,” said Amnesty’s secretary general Agnes Callamard.
“Whether they live in Gaza, east Jerusalem and the rest of the West Bank, or Israel itself, Palestinians are treated as an inferior racial group and systematically deprived of their rights.”
Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid strongly rejected the claims as “divorced from reality” and charged that “Amnesty quotes lies spread by terrorist organisations”. A year ago, Israeli-based rights group B’Tselem drew fire when it asserted that Israeli policies had been designed to enforce “Jewish supremacy from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea” and met the definition of “apartheid”.

New York-based Human Rights Watch in April last year became the first major international rights group to publicly level the controversial allegation.
The report by London-based Amnesty builds on those previous calls in asserting that Israeli-enforced apartheid exists in occupied Palestinians territories and within Israel itself, where Arab citizens make up more than 20 per cent of the population. Amnesty stressed it was not comparing Israel’s treatment of Palestinians with conditions in apartheid-era South Africa but said Israeli conduct and policies met the criteria for the crime of apartheid under international law.


Israel’s foreign ministry has called on Amnesty to “withdraw” the report.
“Amnesty was once an esteemed organisation that we all respected,” said Lapid. “Today, it is the exact opposite.”
“Israel is not perfect, but it is a democracy committed to international law and open to scrutiny,” said Lapid, who is also Israel’s alternate prime minister.
He also charged that Amnesty had an anti-Semitic agenda. “I hate to use the argument that if Israel were not a Jewish state, nobody in Amnesty would dare argue against it, but in this case, there is no other possibility,” he said.
Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2022

so israelis homos like Nazis, Facists of Italy, KKK, brown smelly indian RSS ..etc
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
11,618
-4
13,572
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
It's taken them 50 years to make this statement, wtf. Meanwhile the Palestinians continue to suffer crimes against humanity while the blinkered and doped Western world stays mute.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Amnesty International describes Israel as an apartheid state in new report
Replies
8
Views
138
AZMwi
AZMwi
khansaheeb
Israeli officials worried 2022 will be the year for Tel Aviv regime to be labeled as ‘apartheid’
Replies
0
Views
158
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
'Fatally flawed': Mandela's grandson slams African Union status for 'apartheid Israel'
Replies
0
Views
238
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
D
Israel, US, UAE, India agree to launch joint economic forum
2
Replies
26
Views
975
SuvarnaTeja
S
Tomcats
Reports of Tentative Truce, Amnesty for Militants as Pakistan Negotiates with Outlawed TTP
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
3K
Tomcats
Tomcats

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom