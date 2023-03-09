What's new

Amnesty Int. : Blanket ban on protests in Lahore must be lifted immediately

J

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
1,378
-10
1,630
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

The blanket ban is at odds with Pakistan’s obligations to recognise, respect and facilitate the right to freedom of peaceful assembly.​


Harindrini Corea, regional researcher on the right to protest at Amnesty International

www.amnesty.org

Pakistan: Blanket ban on protests in Lahore must be lifted immediately

Section 144 should never be used to unduly restrict the right to freedom of peaceful assembly, and it needs to be repealed.
www.amnesty.org www.amnesty.org
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

313ghazi
Amnesty Int'l calls for restoration of internet in Gwadar
Replies
0
Views
166
313ghazi
313ghazi
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ICT issues reminder of ban on protests, rallies in capital city
Replies
12
Views
393
Corruptistan
C
AsianLion
Lahoris get beating of a Lifetime by Police| Grand Operation against PTI| Lahore City birthplace destroyed| Standing-up for Imran Khan political rally
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
1K
One_Nation
O
ghazi52
Aurat March 2023
2
Replies
23
Views
408
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
LHC takes notice of different signatures of Imran Khan on affidavit, power of attorney
Replies
3
Views
168
AZ1
AZ1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom