Amnesty Int. : Blanket ban on protests in Lahore must be lifted immediately

The blanket ban is at odds with Pakistan’s obligations to recognise, respect and facilitate the right to freedom of peaceful assembly.
Harindrini Corea, regional researcher on the right to protest at Amnesty International
Pakistan: Blanket ban on protests in Lahore must be lifted immediately
Section 144 should never be used to unduly restrict the right to freedom of peaceful assembly, and it needs to be repealed.
