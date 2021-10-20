What's new

AMLO says WHO ‘inefficient and irresponsible’ for not certifying COVID vaccines

Lack of approval might mean some Mexicans will not be able to enter the US


President López Obrador chastised the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday for its tardiness in approving some COVID-19 vaccines.


Two vaccines used in Mexico – the Sputnik V and CanSino shots – have not been approved by the WHO and people inoculated with them will not be permitted to enter the United States under new rules set to take effect November 8.


Speaking at his regular news conference, López Obrador questioned why the vaccines haven’t already been approved given that it’s known they are safe and offer protection against COVID-19.


“I understand that things move slowly in [the National] Palace but I don’t accept it anywhere else. Besides, things aren’t moving so slowly here, we’re now pushing the elephant,” the president said, comparing the federal government to the world’s largest land mammal.


“But in the World Health Organization, … with all respect, it’s inefficiency, we’ve been saying it for a week but there’s no response,” he said.


López Obrador said he asked Health Minister Jorge Alcocer and Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatell to prepare a letter asking the WHO to expedite its approval process, adding that he intended to sign and send it on Tuesday.


He conceded that the WHO might not approve the Sputnik V and CanSino shots but described that outcome as “very unlikely because we’re talking about health, not political or ideological matters.”


“… The bottleneck’s in the World Health Organization. We hope they resolve [the issue] soon, they can do it in 72 hours. They’ve been [considering approval] for a very long time,” López Obrador said before claiming that the delay was caused by “indolence.”


If the WHO hasn’t approved the Sputnik and CanSino shots by the time the United States vaccination requirement takes effect early next month, there is some possibility that Mexicans inoculated with those vaccines will still be able to enter the U.S.


Roberto Velasco, head of the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s North America department, said in an interview Tuesday that Mexican authorities were speaking to their U.S. counterparts about the possibility of people vaccinated with those shots being able to cross the border.


“We’re exchanging information to see if there is a bilateral solution,” he told Milenio Television.
 
Even though China's Wuhan lab executed the spread of the virus, the gain of function research was funded by the US. So it is only fair that the royalty of the vaccines go to the US.
 
China released bat virus from lab in December 2019 to make Trump lose election and put down Hong Kong protest. Trump banned Huawei, WeChat, Xiaomi, and arrested Meng Wan Zhou.
 
Not December-2019 but August-2019. Chinese released corona virus nano particles into the bat caves as part of the gain of the function research funded by Fauci. Fauci is anti-Trump.
 
Trump would have won election if China did not release covid. Trump fixed the economy. Biden ruined the economy with Marxist central planning.
 
Biden is Obama 3.0. Obama was the one who did the G2 deal with China. Biden is pro-China while Trump was Pro-US.
 
Trump is right wing. Hates communists. Hates China. Arrested Meng Wan Zhou who would have died in house arrest if Trump was not knocked out in election by covid.
 
Trump was not a puppet President and he was anti-globalist. Biden is just a puppet. The actually players are running the show from behind. The plan is to crash the dollar and make China the undisputed super power of the 21st Century.
 
