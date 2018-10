Amit Shah will go down in Indian history as one of the most important politicians ever.



This man literally brought THE DYNASTY to it's knees.

He is the man who has ended Communist rule in Tripura and West Bengal & truly on his way to wipe them out of their last bastion in Kerala.



I have a feeling this man might be as hated as Modi Ji by BJP's opponents.

It must be terrifying for his opponents to face a man who is 24/7 thinking of just politics and nothing else.

